James Gunn Starting to Regret 1 Avengers: Infinity War Scene

Between DC's Suicide Squad and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn has become infamous for taking characters within these grand comic book worlds and making them his own. Over the last eight years, Gunn has taken the MCU's cosmic misfits from the D-list to the A-list of the superhero genre.

After directing three Guardians flicks, a Disney+ Holiday Special, and the Cosmic Rewind ride for Walt Disney World, as well as assisting with their appearances in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder, Gunn has been at the forefront of turning these characters into who they are today.

This connection to the characters has meant the director has built a close relationship with the Guardians cast and their characters over the years - even going as far as to defend Star-Lord's Chris Pratt amid false accusations. So, even when it wasn't within his own films, Gunn took involvement in the Guardians' role.

Now, as the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy comes to a close in 2023 following the release of a Disney+ Holiday Special later this year, Gunn has revealed one regret he has when it comes to Drax in the MCU.

Guardians Director Reveals Avengers: Infinity War Regrets

The Direct

Responding to a fan on Twitter who referenced the Avengers: Infinity War scene in which Dave Bautista's Drax stood still in an attempt to become invisible, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed he has begun to regret the joke.

Gunn, who wrote the Guardians' lines for Infinity War, noted how the "daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes" he receives about both Peacemaker's John Cena and Bautista's Drax has led him to "almost regret making the joke:"

"Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena in addition the the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place."

The director has previously expressed his exhaustion with the invisible Drax jokes that have circulated since 2018's Infinity War as he shared his hopes of putting the viral meme to rest with Vol. 3.

Gunn also clarified his involvement with the Guardians' scenes in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. He revealed that, unlike Avengers: Infinity War, he did not write their scenes, but was instead just "consulted on the script" to avoid any conflicts with his plans for Vol. 3:

"I was consulted on the script, that’s all. Basically just made sure nothing clashed with what I had coming in Vol 3."

Did the MCU Handle Dave Bautista's Drax Badly?

The Direct

Many fans have long been critical of Dave Bautista's Drax has been handled in the MCU as some say he has been turned into something of a running joke. Gunn recently responded to one fan who called the Destroyer a "walking meme" as he cited a particularly heartfelt moment between Drax and Mantis from Vol. 2.

The former wrestler has long been critical of how his Guardian has been handled in the MCU as he feels they "dropped the ball on" diving into his rich backstory in favor of leaning into the comedy many connected with. Bautista has also pointed out how, despite appearing as a badass, Drax constantly gets his "ass kicked."

Bautista himself has expressed how he feels he has reached a "weird place" with Drax as he has grown excited to close out his MCU story, especially after his history with Thanos got swept under the rug in Infinity War and Endgame. But nonetheless, that opportunity is gone and it's time to turn to Drax's final chapter.

Marvel Studios may have dropped the ball with Drax as his deep history was pushed aside for comedy, but the Destroyer still has two appearances left to change that. Perhaps the Holiday Special and Vol. 3 will dive into a different side of him, especially now that Thanos, the murderer of his family, is gone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023; The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will hit Disney+ later this year over the festive season.