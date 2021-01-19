James Gunn Is Getting Tired of Avengers: Infinity War's Invisible Drax Jokes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been known for many things over the years, one of the most prominent being its use of humor. While some franchises within the MCU lend themselves more to comedy than others, all 23 films and the first couple episodes of WandaVision released thus far find a way to bring the laughs more often than not.

As Marvel Studios kicks off Phase 4, this trend is nearly guaranteed to continue on through the at least 25 projects planned over the next few years. Individual franchises within the larger MCU like Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy are sure to include hilarious moments at every turn, and this will be taken to another level when new characters from the Fox merger come into play, particularly cases like Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

While many of Marvel's classic one-liners and hilarious moments have become the stuff of movie legend, a new social media blast may indicate one joke has run its course...

In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy actor's Dave Bautista's birthday, series director James Gunn posted a behind-the-scenes picture of the actor from his first movie in celebration on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to my tried & true friend, @DaveBautista. pic.twitter.com/8Dsc4WIv0W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2021

In that post, a fan commented that Gunn needs to hurry up with making Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 so the "invisible" jokes can be put to rest:

Gotta hurry up with GotG3, so we can put all the "invisible" jokes behind us asap. lol — J A S O N (@jkt710) January 18, 2021

In his response, Gunn seemed to echo the fan's sentiment:

Most compelling argument I’ve heard yet for rushing the process. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 18, 2021

As a quick recap, this "invisible" moment came after a key emotional plot point between Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana's Gamora in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Drax is seen eating a snack and reveals that he was watching his teammates for an hour, before explaining "I've mastered the ability...of standing so incredibly still...that I become invisible to the naked eye." This goes on for another minute before Pom Klementieff's Mantis shoots his theory to the ground with a huge smile on her face.

This scene made Drax the hottest topic in the meme community, often being compared to wrestler and The Suicide Squad star John Cena as the two least visible entities in Hollywood. Bautista's Drax is still nearly inseparable from this moment almost three years after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, especially since he was only in Avengers: Endgame for a few minutes of screen time.

Gunn likely helped contribute to this moment as an executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War who also wrote lines of dialogue for the Guardians scenes in the film. However, Gunn seems more than ready for Drax's story to move forward. There is still much to learn about his journey through the MCU, and it's clear that Gunn wants to focus on that progression rather than remain stuck in the past, even as hilarious as that past remains.

Dave Bautista is set to play Drax next in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. He will continue from there to late 2022's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ before the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.