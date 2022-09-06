Watch: Thor 4 Deleted Scene Reveals More of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord

Thor: Love and Thunder is inching closer to its arrival on Disney+, bringing Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder into the spotlight again with his fourth MCU solo movie. And while the movie rightly focused on this hero, it kicked things off where the Infinity Saga ended by throwing Thor into battle alongside Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

With this movie picking up after the Guardians brought Thor with them on the Milano at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it was no surprise to see more interactions between two of the MCU's three major Chrises. Although, since Thor 4 was Hemsworth's latest solo movie, Star-Lord and the Guardians only wound up with about 10 minutes of screen time before blasting off on their next mission.

Now that the movie is so close to making its streaming debut on Disney+, Marvel has taken the opportunity to reveal a few scenes that were removed from Thor 4's 1-hour-59-minute runtime. The newest one even features more of Pratt as Star-Lord, giving him the opportunity for an extended and funny interaction with the God of Thunder.

Chris Pratt Stars in Extended Thor 4 Opening

AV Club shared a new deleted scene from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8.

Marvel Studios

This scene shows Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his first scene with Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and Pom Klementieff's Mantis as they go into the battle from the movie's opening moments. As Thor is humming in meditation, all three start making strange sounds at the same time before Star-Lord explains the situation to Hemsworth's hero.

Marvel Studios

Thor tells them "my superhero-ing days are over" before Pratt's hero asks Thor for his help in the battle that came in the very next scene. Mantis then attempts to use her powers to put Thor to sleep, although Thor shuts it down quickly before Star-Lord guilts him into joining the fight.

Marvel Studios

This leads to a hilarious interaction between the three heroes before Thor pulls Stormbreaker out of the ground. Instead of flying off into battle by riding the axe the way he does in the movie, he tries to get all three of them on before simply running away with the axe in hand.

Marvel Studios

The full video can be seen below:

More Star-Lord Humor in Thor 4 Scene

In the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder, this scene wasn't nearly as long, with Star-Lord not having to do quite as much to get Thor to join him in battle. But this scene gives Pratt the chance to use some of his classic comedic timing while Mantis and Thor enjoy yet another fun interaction for fans to enjoy.

This would have been the second time Mantis truly used her powers on the God of Thunder after first helping wake him up when the Guardians found him in space in Avengers: Infinity War.

While this scene was cut from the MCU's shortest movie yet in Phase 4, Pratt will have plenty of opportunities to show off his comedy chops as the franchise moves forward into new stories. He'll be the leading character in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the team's Holiday Special, although fans will have to wait to see if he ever fights side-by-side with the MCU's most famous Asgardian again.

Thor: Love and Thunder will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8. Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.