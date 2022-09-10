D23 Announcements & Schedule | Marvel D23 Predictions | Captain America 4 Logo First Look | Daredevil: Born Again Logo Revealed | Ezra Bridger Actor Announced | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease |

Thor: Love and Thunder Post-Credits: Official New Art Reveals Alternate Valhalla

Thor Love and Thunder Valhalla Concept
By Klein Felt

Is Jane Foster truly dead? That's what many are asking after seeing the post-credit scene in Taika Waitit's Thor: Love and Thunder. After Natalie Portman's astrophysicist-turned- Asgardian perished in battle against the terrifying Gorr the God Butcher, she was seen being greeted by Idris Elba's Heimdall at the pearly white gates of Valhalla

The post-credit stinger left many leaving the theater in awe, while also considering whether this film was the last time the Mighty Thor would be heard from in the realm of the living. Addressing that very question, Elba said that with the "ever-expanding" world of Marvel "you just never know."

Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman
Marvel Studios

But was this version of Valhalla always what the filmmakers behind Love and Thunder had envisioned for the movie? Well, apparently not. 

A Different Look at Love and Thunder's Valhalla

Newly revealed concept art from Thor: Love and Thunder pulled the curtain back on a different vision of Valhalla that never made it into the film. 

The Direct Image
Marvel

Shared by Marvel Studios artist Sung Choi, this concept showed off a much more elaborate-looking Valhalla than what was ultimately shown in Love and Thunder's post-credit stinger. 

The Direct Image
TwiMarveltter

This version of the Asgardian afterlife looked more akin to the elven cities of Lord of the Rings or the original Asgard seen in the first three Thor films than what fans ultimately got. 

Thor Love and Thunder Valhalla Idris
Marvel Studios

Other concept pieces revealed included looks at the Well of Eternity seen in the climax of the film, showing off an actual Well surrounded by some sort of mountainous environment.

Thor Love and Thunder Well of Eternity
Twitter

The Well shown off in these revealed concepts is a small pool of blue water rather than the endless stretch of water that ultimately made it into the film. 

Thor Love and Thunder Well of Eternity 2
Twitter

The last of these images sports the Guardians of the Galaxy ship, the Benatar, seemingly hovering over the Well of Eternity, a setting that never featured the intergalactic team in the Thor sequel. 

Thor Love and Thunder Well of Eternity Benatar
Twitter

Love and Thunder gets a New Coat of Paint

Now, these images will leave some fans wondering what the heck happened to these different looks at the Love and Thunder locations. Well, they are concepts and as such, stuff like this happens all the time.

Sometimes concept art can be done just to show off a specific tone, with the filmmakers not having the intention of actually putting that specific moment in the final cut. And that is likely the case for a few of these, especially the one featuring the Benatar. 

But the Valhalla rendering feels different. It is close enough to the version of the locale that made it into the film, but just on a bigger scale. Perhaps it was the plan to have the realm of the afterlife look like it does in the above concept, but logistically ended up not making sense in the production pipeline. 

One has to remember that creating something like a location such as Valhalla (or any number of other MCU backdrops) requires countless hours of VFX work. And with the continued strain upon the VFX pipeline, as well as the ongoing COVID pandemic, it may have come down to Marvel making a call to lessen the scope due to these underlying circumstances. 

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+. 

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Thor 4: Groot Gets Engulfed In Flames In New Deleted Scene Art
Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Reveals 1 Marvel Superhero She Wants to Play
Disney's Snow White: Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Her Evil Queen Role
James Gunn Reveals Runtime for Disney+ Guardians Holiday Special

TRENDING

Disney Reveals New Logo for Daredevil: Born Again Reboot
D23 Expo: Exact TIME of Marvel & Star Wars’ Major Panels In 2022
Thor 5: Taika Waititi Reveals Wild Story Pitch for Next Marvel Movie
Disney+ Just Changed Thor: Love and Thunder’s Questionable CGI
How She-Hulk Episode 4 Ending Sets Up Daredevil’s Cameo