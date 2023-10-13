Loki Season 2: Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals Hero Spotted In New Episode

During a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of Loki Season 2 Episode 2, Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals hero made a brief cameo.

Nanjiani completely transformed his body and joined the MCU in 2021's Eternals as Kingo.

Kingo is an Eternal who can create cosmic energy projectiles and became a famous Bollywood film star on Earth to gain popularity. Nanjiani brought humor to the film, even set to portray Ikaris (Richard Madden) in his upcoming movie.

Kingo's fame is unique because it has lasted generations as (of course) the Eternals don't age on Earth.

Kumail Nanjiani In Loki Season 2

During a sequence in Loki Season 2 Episode 2 revolving around Hunter X-5 (aka Rafael Casal's Brad Wolfe) in 1977, a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani was spotted.

As Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) quickly pace through the streets of London, a movie poster of Nanjiani's Kingo is seen prominently on a wall.

Marvel Studios

This poster was previously leaked and is now confirmed to have made a cameo at the beginning of Loki's latest episode "Breaking Brad".

Marvel Studio

"The Great Kingo" refers to the actor whose family has been the most famous in Bollywood for decades.

In Eternals, it was unveiled that the lineage of Bollywood celebrities was, in fact, a result of Kingo pretending to be a family of actors (as he is immortal).

This implied that each successive Kingo was essentially Nanjiani's character transitioning into the next generation's renowned movie star.

Marvel Studios

This isn't the first time a cameo by Kingo has been made in an MCU project. Nanjiani's hero was spotted twice in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

When Will Kumail Nanjiani Return to the MCU?

One of the biggest impacts of the Eternals film was how many new super-powered characters it introduced to the MCU.

While there's likely a plan for their future, Phase 5 hasn't shown any signs of them until this brief cameo that's a clever nod to Kingo's popularity.

So, what happened to Kumail Nanjiani's fame-chasing hero at the end of Eternals?

He ultimately chose to leave the group of Eternals when they disagreed over whether to prevent the emergence of a new Celestial or remain loyal to their original mission.

When asked about his possible MCU return, Nanjiani said that he is "completely in the dark" and "genuinely [doesn't] know when or if [his character] Kingo is coming back:"

"I'm completely in the dark. I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on. I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea."

This makes Kingo a total wild card within the MCU, but plenty of upcoming projects could benefit from Nanjiani's incredible humor he brings to every movie he's in.

While it would have been awesome to see Kingo walking along the Zaniac red carpet, fans will have to settle for this Easter egg.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are now streaming on Disney+.