Andor Season 2: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

Season 2 of Andor is coming to Disney+, and fans are eager for news about the second chapter of this Star Wars Rogue One prequel.

Created by Tony Gilroy and starring Diego Luna, Andor broke the Disney+ mold with its 12-episode season, extensive cast, on-location shoots, and exceptional writing.

While Season 1 followed Cassian Andor's journey from thief to Rebel recruit, Season 2 leads directly into the beginning of the series' source inspiration, 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

When Will Andor Season 2 Release?

Star Wars

Andor's sophomore season was originally expected to debut in August 2024.

However, in the wake of the writers' strike, the odds of Andor sticking to its release seem less certain given showrunner Tony Gilroy claimed he exited the set and ceased any non-writing duties.

While it's true that Gilroy completed Season 2's scripts prior to the strike, the SAG-AFTRA strike is likely to shut down production altogether, if it hasn't already.

Andor Season 2 Cast: Who Will Return?

Star Wars

According to Lucasfilm, several members of Andor's Season 1 are returning for Season 2.

But due to Season 1's lengthy call sheet, and the potential for cameos in Season 2, this list is likely just the beginning.

Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Diego Luna

Following his masterful performance as the cynical but well-intentioned Cassian, Diego Luna is reprising his Rogue One role for possibly the last time in Season 2.

Even though Star Wars fans know how his story ends, they haven't seen his journey from new recruit to an elite Rebel spy. That journey, and that performance, is what audiences are expecting from Luna in Season 2.

Stellan Skarsgård - Luthen Rael

Stellan Skarsgård

While surprisingly not listed in Lucasfilm's press release, it's hard to imagine Season 2 without the underground Rebel leader and Coruscant antique dealer, Luthen Rael.

With Cassian teaming up with Luthen by Season 1's end, fans may see more of the two working together in the next season; and, hopefully, more mic-drop monologues from Skarsgård.

Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

Genevieve O'Reilly

In Andor Season 1, Star Wars fans learned more about Mon Mothma's personal life and post-prequel trilogy struggles than ever before.

As her double life becomes more complicated and comprising, O'Reilly has already teased a "more heartbreaking and more devastating" trajectory for Mon Motha come Season 2.

The question is, will fans see her make the leap from Senator to Rebellion leader in live-action?

Denise Gough - Dedra Meero

Denise Gough

The last that audiences saw of Denise Gough's icy ISB officer was right after Syril saved her from the revolution on Ferrix.

While her relationship with Syril Karn is still up for debate, her shrewd intelligence and ambition are not; and it will be interesting to see where she goes within the Empire from here.

Kyle Soller - Syril Karn

Kyle Soller

One of the most surprising characters from Andor's first season has to be Syril Karn, the cereal-slurping Imperial employee who just couldn't catch a break.

Due to his obsession with Dedra Meero, it's tough to say just where Season 2 will take Karn. But it's unlikely that his determination won't have some impact on Dedra, the Empire, and potentially the Rebellion itself.

Adria Arjona - Bix Caleen

Adria Arjona

Andor's ally and Ferrix arms dealer survived torture and loss in Season 1 before Cassian helped her escape off-planet during the finale.

While on-set photos from Season 2 have already spoiled their reunion, the question is whether Adria Arjona's Bix will also become a Rebel and what happens to her ahead of Rogue One to justify her absence.

Andy Serkis - Kino Loy

Andy Serkis

Since Andy Serkis' Kino Loy was last seen in Episode 10, unable to escape Narkina 5 prison because he couldn't swim, audiences assumed the fan-favorite character didn't survive.

But apparently, Tony Gilroy and Star Wars have other plans.

In addition to Disney confirming Andy Serkis' Season 2 return as Kino Loy, the actor himself has teased that "Narkina 5 is a very lonely place without other people."

Other Andor Characters

Forrest Whitaker

Along with the above-mentioned cast, Joplin Sibtain's Brasso is confirmed to return as is Muhannad Bahair as Wilmon.

Also, on-set photos of certain locations have led fans to expect the return of Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera. And, since Andor Season 2 leads into Rogue One, Alan Tudyk's K-2SO has to show up at some point, right?

What Will Happen in Andor Season 2?

Star Wars

According to Tony Gilroy, Andor's sophomore season won't be like the first, particularly in terms of timing and its primary focus.

While Season 1 spanned a year in Cassian's life, Season 2 spans "four years" and is "about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together:"

“It’ll be very different. The next four years [of story] are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.”

The final three-episode bloc also dovetails into Cassian's Rogue One debut, suggesting the upcoming season will show a different Cassian, a newly formed Rebellion, and likely a greater Imperial presence.

How Many Episodes Will Andor Season 2 Have?

Star Wars

Just like Season 1, Season 2 of Andor will consist of 12 episodes.

Is Andor Season 2 the Final Season?

Star Wars

Yes. Diego Luna has said Season 2 "ends with the beginning of Rogue One."

However, while Andor as a whole only consists of two seasons, it spans five years of Cassian's life and the origin of the Rebel Alliance.

Where Does Andor Take Place in the Timeline?

Star Wars

Andor's first season takes place five years prior to Rogue One and A New Hope.

However, Season 2 is a bit more complicated in that it doesn't cover one year but four.

The upcoming 12-episode season will be separated into three-episode blocks with each covering year, progressively drawing the narrative closer to the start of Rogue One.

Andor Season 2 is currently slated to release in August 2024.