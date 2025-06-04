Disney+ crossed over with Fortnite in a first-of-its-kind category on the streaming platform focused on the game, and honestly, it's a little weird. Epic Games' beloved battle royale has been no stranger to partnering with some of the biggest brands in the world, featuring content in the game centered on beloved IP like Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars. However, those deals rarely go the other way, with elements of the hit multiplayer title appearing outside the game itself... That is, until now.

Disney+ debuted a new Fortnite-themed category on the streamer, focusing on the game's latest content season, "Star Wars Galactic Battle." This marks a significant moment for both the Disney-owned streaming platform and Epic Games-developed online shooter, with Fortnite coming to Disney+ for the first time in any form.

The new Disney+ category is titled "Featuring Characters From Fortnite | Star Wars Galactic Battle" and is packed with Star Warts projects on the platform that have skins/character models in the Fortnite game.

Disney+

As of writing, the category has 16 titles in its ranks, including names like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Rebels, as well as most (but not all) of the Star Wars movies.

See a complete list of everything included in the Disney+ Fortnite category below:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars Rebels

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Star Wars: Resistance

Strangely, there are some notable omissions as a part of this Disney+/Fortnite crossover. Star Wars: A New Hope and The Mandalorian are not included despite having skins in-game based on characters from both titles.

Epic Games

The new Star Wars Fortnite season runs from Friday, May 2, to Monday, June 7, including various new additions to the game themed after items from the beloved sci-fi universe. This includes new skins (like the oft-memed Dark Jar Jar), flyable X-Wings, and a massive in-game event that sees a Star Destroyer laying waste to the Fortnite island.

It is unclear how long the Fortnite x Star Wars Disney+ category will remain on the service, as some of these categories will come and go as time goes on.

Is the Fortnite x Disney+ Crossover the Start of Something Bigger?

It is hard to deny the trans-media monolith that Fortnite has become, but something like the game getting its own themed category on a streamer as big as Disney+ is a bit for the mega-hit multiplayer title.

While weird in its own right, Fortnite is not the first game to get the Disney+ treatment. NetEase's hero shooter, Marvel Rivals, got a similar treatment in February, collecting titles on the platform focused on the comic book heroes and villains in the game.

This could be the beginning of a larger movement for Disney regarding how it executes its various brand partnerships. While having the studio's characters appear in a game like Fortnite brings awareness to the brand on the game's end, rarely does the House of Mouse advertise those deals from within.

Dropping a Disney+ category centered on these brand tie-ins allows subscribers who are playing to further engage with whatever the current promotional event may be in a title like Fortnite while also bringing awareness to the game for Disney+ subscribers who had no idea it was going on at all.

With rumors of a superhero season coming to Fortnite after this current Star Wars content offering has run its course, perhaps Disney will drop yet another unique Disney+ category focused on the Marvel heroes fans can play as in the online shooter, cementing this move as a new trend for the Hollywood giant.