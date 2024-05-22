Top Chef VIP's 2024 season debuts a new cast of Latin American superstars getting busy in the kitchen.

Season 3 of the hit Telemundo series is a spin-off of the uber-popular NBC reality series. Contestants compete in a series of culinary challenges to hopefully take home a massive cash prize.

Season 3 kicked off on Tuesday, May 21 with 20 new celebrities ready to square off.

Every Star Appearing in Top Chef VIP Season 3

Host:

Carmen Villalobos

Carmen Villalobos

Top Chef VIP host Carmen Villalobos returns in Season 3 to keep the series' competitors in check. Villalobos has been a part of the reality cooking show since Season 1's debut in 2022.

Outside her Top Chef VIP hosting duties, Villalobos is best known for her work as a model and actor. Some of her notable credits include Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso and The Scent of Passion.

Judges:

Antonio de Livier

Antonio de Livier

As one of the three judges on Top Chef VIP's panel, Antonio de Livier comes into the series as a renowned chef known for his work on the Food Network. De Livier can also be seen in cooking series like Juanpa + Chef, Menú para Todos los Días, and Parrilleros.

Belén Alonso

Belén Alonso

Another celebrity chef on the series' judges panel in Season 3 is Belen Alonso. Alonso joins the reality show as a master in many aspects of the kitchen but with a particular passion for pastry and desserts.

Inés Páez Nin

Inés Páez Nin

Inés Páez Nin (aka Chef Tita) rounds out Season 3's panel of judges as another renowned culinary mind ready to break down the good and the bad of the contestants' kitchen endeavors. Born in the Dominican Republic, Nin has represented her home nation at several international gastronomic competitions.

Participants:

Alejandro López

Alejandro López

Alejandro López, a Columbian actor, steps into the kitchen for the first time on live television as part of Top Chef VIP Season 3. López has more than 30 credits to his name, having appeared in several Spanish-language TV and movies dating back to 1993.

Fans can see more of López in Fearless Heart, Las Brujas, and Pura sangre.

Alicia Machado

Alicia Machado

Alicia Machado is a Venezuelan-American actress, TV host, singer, and beauty queen. She was notably crowned Miss Venezuela in 1995 and Miss Universe in 1996, becoming the fourth Venezuelan woman to win the honor.

Machado's other TV/film credits include El Pantera, The Nanny, and Lo imperdonable.

Carolina Tejera

Carolina Tejera

Carolina Tejera is a Venezuelan actress famous for her work in several well-known telenovelas.

She can be seen in Carissima, Hay amores queue matan, and Fearless Heart.

Daniela Castro

Daniela Castro

Mexican actress and singer Daniela Castro, who released two full-length studio albums in the late 1990s and has focused on her acting career since, is joining the series ready to feel the heat of the kitchen-based competition.

Castro is best known for her work in Burden of Guilt, Cadenas de amargura, and Un nuevo amanecer.

Danka Castro

Danka Castro

Danka Castro is an online content creator and actress known in recent years for her persistent online presence. She has over 220,000 followers on Instagram where she regales her fans with the happenings of her life.

Castro rose to prominence after appearing as Sol Morales Flores in 102 episodes of What Happens to My Family?

Gary Centeno

Gary Centeno

Top Chef VIP marks yet another reality series off actor Gary Centeno's bucket list. Centeno previously appeared on two seasons of Survivor Mexico, finishing 11th both times.

Centeno has eight major acting credits, including appearances on Marea Alta, Te presento a mi novio, and The House of Flowers.

Jason Romo

Jason Romo

Jason Romo is a Mexican actor and telenovela star known for his quick wit and incredible head of hair. The 28-year-old broke onto the telenovela scene in 2019 after appearing as Felipe Samudio (Felipe 'Cobra' García García) in Los elegidos.

Romo has also taken on roles in El Señor de los Cielos, Dark Desire, and Decisions: Some Win and Others Lose.

José María Galeano

José María Galeano

José María Galeano is another Spanish TV star ready to make a name for himself in the Top Chef kitchen. Born in Spain, Galeano became familiar to Latin American audiences after starring as Father Tomás in Televisa's daytime drama Que te perdone Dios.

Galeano can also be seen in another Telemundo series, La Doña.

Mariana Botas

Mariana Botas

Mariana Botas will trade in red carpets and concert stages for the heat of competition in Top Chef VIP. The Mexican singer and actress has been working in Spanish television since 1998.

Botas' notable roles include Diablero, Hoping Heart, and Una familia de diez.

Mark Tacher

Mark Tacher

Mark Tacher is a Mexican actor, musician, vocalist, guitarist, and television host. Being a mainstay of Spanish television for years (including several hosting jobs on similar reality TV series), fans will finally get to see if Tacher has what it takes to compete on live TV.

Tacher is the former host of the Nintendomanía television magazine. He also has roles in Malverde: El Santo Patrón and The Birthday Cake.

Natalia Juárez

Natalia Juárez

Natalia Juárez is a Mexican actress and digital content creator with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram. While fans may recognize Juárez from her several TV credits, she is best known for her hilarious Instagram Reels.

Juárez can also be seen in Wooden Woman, Atrévete a soñar, and Lo que la vida me robó.

Polo Morín

Polo Morín

Polo Morín is an actress and model who has worked in Mexican television and film. Born in Celaya, Mexico, Morín has been acting since he was 20 and has won several awards for his work.

Morín has had prominent roles in Who Killed Sara?, Gossip Girl: Acapulco, and La Reina Soy Yo.

José Luis "El Puma" Rodríguez

José Luis "El Puma" Rodríguez

Coming into Top Chef VIP as one of the oldest contestants in series history is José Luis "El Puma" Rodríguez. The 81-year-old Venezuelan musician and actor is the mastermind behind a handful of international super-hits, having released over 70 full-length studio albums since 1963.

He has previously been a coach and mentor on the Peruvian, Argentinian, and Chilean versions of The Voice and a judge on The X Factor Chile.

Patricia Navidad

Patricia Navidad

Patricia Navidad (more commonly known as Paty Navidad) is a Mexican actress and singer who has worked in the entertainment industry since 1992. Her 1998 album, Instantes, sold over 100,000 copies and was awarded a gold record, remaining her biggest release.

Navidad's acting credits include The Spring, Mariana de la noche, and Por ella soy Eva.

Diana Reyes

Diana Reyes

Diana Reyes is a renowned Mexican singer and musician known for prolific output since her debut album in 2001. In just 23 years, Reyes has released 15 full-length studio albums including three that have been certified gold.

Reyes comes into Top Ched VIP on a musical hiatus, having not released an album since 2015.

Pancho Uresti

Pancho Uresti

Pancho Uresti is yet another musical talent who trades in his guitar and mic for an apron and knife block. Uresti mixes traditional mariachi with pop musical stylings, and fans have latched on to this.

Uresti has released five albums since his debut in 2015.

Rosie Rivera

Rosie Rivera

Rosie Rivera is a Mexican-American TV personality and businesswoman. Originally hailing from Long Beach, California, Rivera became the CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises, her sister's managing business and renowned Latin singer Jenni Rivera.

Rivera has starred in several Spanish-language reality shows like Rica, Famosa, Latina and I Love Jenni.

Ivanna Jiménez

Ivanna Jiménez

Ivanna Jiménez is the youngest member of the Latin pop/electronic group LemonGrass. The children's pop music group has been active since 2015, and Jiménez has been a part of it since the beginning.

She has also made a career as an actor, model, and dancer, appearing in telenovelas like La Rosa de Guadalupe and La Gata.

Víctor Florencio

Víctor Florencio

Víctor Florencio is an online and TV psychic and astrologer. For years, he has been known as Niño Prodigio. Through his hotline, Florencio helps people in Latin America with public readings.

He hosts live psychic and healer shows across Mexico and online call-in shows.

David Salomón

David Salomón

Joining this season of Top Chef VIP as the only representative of Mexico's flourishing fashion world is David Salomón. Salomón is a fashion designer based in Latin America who has owned his high-end clothing line for over 20 years.

Salomón is one of the biggest names in Mexican clothiers and has made México's list of the 100 most influential people in fashion.

New episodes of Top Chef VIP Season 3 debut every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

