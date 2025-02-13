La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars brings back notable participants from its previous seasons, such as Lupillo Rivera, Niurka Marcos, and Alfredo Adame.

The much-talked-about reality competition from Telemundo is in the same vein as Big Brother where contestants will compete inside a house to outlast everyone and win the grand prize of $200,000.

Viewers will be given the chance to choose who gets evicted every week based on the list of nominees. In the end, only one will remain and get the chance to be named the big winner of La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars.

La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars premiered on February 4.

La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars Cast Guide: Every Main Contestant

Lupillo Rivera

Lupillo Rivera

Instagram: @lupillariveraofficial

Lupillo Rivera returns as part of the cast of La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars after being part of Season 4. He finished third place during his stint, and he received $50,000.

Rivera is a Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American singer-songwriter known for his hit albums like, "Con Mis Propias Manos," "Despreciado," and "Tu Esclavo y Amo."

Niurka Marcos

Niurka Marcos

Instagram: @niurka.official

Niurka Marcos is an actress, singer, and vedette who was one of the finalists of La Casa De Los Famosos Season 2 where she finished third place.

During her stint, she won Weeks 5 and 8, and she lasted 66 days.

As an actress, Marcos previously appeared in Salomé, Alma de Angel, and La Fea Mas Bella.

Manelyk Gonzalez

Manelyk Gonzalez

Instagram: @manelyk_oficial

Manelyk Gonzalez is a veteran in the world of reality competitions after appearing in the first edition of La Casa De Los Famosos, Acapulco Shore, and Los 50.

Manelyk had an eventful history in La Casa De Los Famosos. She finished as a runner-up in Season 1 while also serving as a panelist in Seasons 3 and 4.

Salvador Zerboni

Salvador Zerboni

Instagram: @zalvadorzerboni

Salvador Zerboni is known for his iconic villainous roles in La Reina del Sur and Abismo de Pasiones. During his previous stint in La Casa De Los Famosos Season 2, he finished as a runner-up in Season 2.

He was considered by fans as one of the best contestants of the series. However, things took a turn after he was actually the one who was eliminated first in All-Stars.

Speaking with El Universal, Zerboni admitted that he felt "devastated" by the elimination:

"I definitely feel devastated, I feel shattered, I can't lie, but this favorite villain who may not be that favorite right now but is a villain, and has a big heart, doesn't really understand what happened."

Laura Bozzo

Laura Bozzo

Instagram: @laurabozzo_of

Laura Bozzo is a seasoned TV actress and TV host known for her work on the Spanish-language talk shows, Laura and Laura en America.

She was a housemate on La Casa De Los Famosos Season 2 where she was the 12th one who was evicted.

Laura returns in the All-Stars edition of the competition in hopes of winning it all this time around.

Uriel del Toro

Uriel del Toro

Instagram: @urieldeltoro

Uriel del Toro is a versatile actor, TV host, model, and musician who previously appeared in Casi Divas, Amo, and El Roomie.

He only lasted for 28 days during his previous stint in Season 1 of the competition, having only finished in 13th place.

Nacho Casano

Nacho Casano

Instagram: @nachocasano

Nacho Casano is an Argentinian actor whose notable credits include Invincible Love, Miss XV, and Lying for a Living.

He was a finalist in Season 2 of the competition where he finished in 3rd place. He lasted for 91 days even after being nominated seven times and garnering 52 nomination points.

Rey Grupero

Rey Grupero

Instagram: @reygruperomx

Rey Grupero is no stranger to reality competitions, having competed in several of them like Los 50, 100 Mexicanos, and La Isla: El Reality.

In La Casa de los Famosos Season 3, he finished 13th place after lasting for 42 days before being evicted.

Alfredo Adame

Alfredo Adame

Instagram: @alfredoademe.goldenboy

Alfredo Adame is a veteran Spanish actor whose most recognizable roles include playing Eduardo in De Frente al Sol, Hans in Mi Segunda Madre, and Dr. Esteban Acuña in Retrato de Familia.

Adame made headlines when he competed in Season 4 of the competition, mainly due to his snarky remarks and intense personality. He finished in 16th place during his previous stint after having lasted for 63 days.

Julia Gama

Julia Gama

Instagram: @juliawgama

As a Brazilian model who earned the title of Miss Brazil 2020, Julia Gama knows what it takes to win it all. She is also an actress known for appearing in Delirius Insurgentes and Invisible Tattoo.

While she reached the pinnacle of success in the world of beauty pageants, her luck did not translate in La Casa de los Famosos since she only finished 13th place in Season 2.

Dania Mendez

Dania Mendez

Instagram: @dania.mndz

Dania Mendez rose to prominence after starring in Acapulco Shore Season 6.

She then became one of the housemates of La Casa de los Famosos Season 3 where she finished in 8th place after staying for 77 days inside the house.

She was involved in a famous exchange program with Big Brother Brasil housemate Key Alves during her stint.

Diego Soldano

Diego Soldano

Instagram: @diegosoldano

Diego Soldano is an actor from Buenos Aires, Argentina who previously appeared in La Madrastra, Lady Revenge, and Señora Acero.

Aside from finishing in 7th place and lasting for 55 days in Season 3 of the competition, Diego left a mark during his stay after making an alliance known as "La Resistencia" with Madison Anderson and Pepe Gámez.

Paulo Quevedo

Paulo Quevedo

Instagram: @pauloquevedoof

Paulo Quevedo is an actor and singer who has over 35 credits, with roles in La Piloto, Fade Away, and Vikki RPM.

Paulo took part as a housemate in Season 4 of the competition, finishing in 7th place after 61 days of competing with his peers.

Aleska Genesis

Aleska Genesis

Instagram: @aleskagenesis

Aleska Genesis is a Venezuelan model and influencer who has over 8 million followers on Instagram.

Aleska had an eventful stint in La Casa de los Famosos Season 4. Despite receiving six nominations (which placed her in danger of being eliminated several times), she managed to climb to the top and became one of the finalists of the season.

Paty Navidad

Paty Navidad

Instagram: @patricianavidad_oficial

Paty Navidad thrived as an actress and singer best known for her roles in El Manantial, Como Dice El Dicho, and Señora Acero: La Coyote.

Despite being nominated five times and having 32 nomination points, Paty still ended up as a runner-up in Season 3 of the competition, only losing to eventual winner Madison Anderson.

Valentina Valderrama

Valentina Valderrama

Instagram: @valenvalderramap

Valentina Valderrama makes her debut as a new housemate in La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars. She is a Colombian actress, journalist, and influencer from TikTok.

She also competed as a participant in the Miss Universe Colombia pageant in 2023.

Varo Vargas

Varo Vargas

Instagram: @vargo.vargas

Peru's Varo Vargas is another newcomer in La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars. He previously held the title of Mister Supranational in 2021, becoming the first Peruvian to win the said contest.

He looks to make history by winning it all in the All-Stars edition of the competition.

Rosa Caiafa

Rosa Caiafa

Instagram: @rosacaiafa

Rosa Caiafa, a model and cosmetologist from Colombia, joins the pool of contestants in the All-Star edition of the competition.

As of writing, she has yet to be nominated, meaning that she is still in the good graces of the other housemates.

Luca Onestini

Luca Onestini

Instagram: @lucaonestini_11

Luca Onestini is a DJ, presenter, and model known for winning Secret Spain 1 and the runner-up of Grande Fratello VIP 2.

As part of the cast of La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars, he looks to go all in for the win.

Erubey de Anda

Erubey de Anda

Instagram: @erubeydeanda

Erubey de Anda is a talented model and influencer from Leon, Mexico.

As part of the new generation of contestants in the All-Stars edition, she wants to leave a mark by making genuine connections inside the House of the Famous.

Carlos Chavez

Carlos Chavez

Instagram: @carlos_t_chavez

Carlos Chavez is a charismatic new addition to La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars. He works as an architect and a part-time reality star.

In the early weeks of the competition, he had already proven himself to be a winning presence since he was already voted as co-head of the house.

Carlos “Caramelo” Cruz

Carlos “Caramelo” Cruz

Carlos “Caramelo” Cruz makes history as the only Dominican contestant in La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars.

He comes in as an underdog in the competition, considering he works as a conductor for the United Parcel Service (UPS) in New York City. He was previously part of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team.

Alejandra Tijerina

Alejandra Tijerina

Instagram: @alejandratijerina

Alejandra Tijerina rounds out the new generation of cast members in La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars.

The former beauty queen and actress made waves in her first few weeks in the competition after being named co-head of the household alongside Carlos Chavez.

New episodes of La Casa de los Famosos All Stars air on weeknights and Sunday nights at 7 p.m. ET on Telemundo and 24/7 live feeds can be watched on lacasadelosfamos.com.