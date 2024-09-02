A new batch of Indian contestants who all have their own respective controversies outside the house join a fresh season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Season 8 of the reality series is inspired by Big Brother where contestants live inside a house and vote to nominate and evict fellow housemates every week.

The new season sees contestants entering in pairs, allowing for strong alliances and heartbreaking betrayals down the line as the season progresses.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 premiered on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

Every Main Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8

Abhai Naveen

Abhai Naveen

Instagram: @abhainaveen

Joining the cast of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is famous Indian comedic actor, Abhai Naveen. He is best known for his roles in Pellichoopulu and Ramanna Youth.

Naveen's comedic chops are expected to take center stage in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. He also enters the house alongside his friend, Prerana Kambam.

Aditya Om

Aditya Om

Instagram: @theadityaom

Actor and director Aditya Om is part of the long list of housemates in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.

After making his acting debut in 2002's Lahiri Lahiri Lahiri Lo, he has since appeared in numerous movies like Friend Request, Vikram, Dahanam, and Yerra Gudi.

Aditya also published a book this year which is titled Story of Bharata.

It was rumored (per Deccan Chronicle) that the actor was initially hesitant to join Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, but the producers managed to convince him by increasing his pay.

Kirrak Seetha

Kirrak Seetha

Instagram: @kirrakseetha

Kirrak Seetha is a rising Indian actress and influencer known for her popular YouTube channel, "7 Arts," which produces engaging content and comedic skits.

She further rose to prominence after starring as Seetha in 2023's Baby.

Madhoo Nekkanti / Bezawada Beebakka

Madhoo Nekkanti

Instagram: @bezawada_bebakka

Madhoo Nekkanti, a social media personality, is set to stir some more drama and intense competition as she joins the cast of housemates in the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Madhoo gained prominence after copying Tollywood diva Manchu Lakshmi in her content.

She also announced on Instagram that she is ready to make Season 8 as one of, if not, the most memorable Bigg Boss Telugu season ever.

Nabeel Afridi

Nabeel Afridi

Instagram: @iamnabeelafridi

Another content creator who is ready to make some waves in Season 8 is Nabeel Afridi.

His YouTube channel, "Warangal Diaries," has 1.6 million subscribers and his content mostly focuses on comedic skits.

Nainika Anasuru

Nainika Anasuru

Instagram: @_.nainikadances

Nainika Anasuru, 23, is a talented dancer and choreographer known for her involvement in Indian dancing competition shows like Dance India Dance and Dhee.

She secured third place in Dance India Dance Season 6 while a mainstay of Dhee Seasons 13 and 14.

Nikhil Maliyakkal

Nikhil Maliyakkal

Instagram: @nikhilmaliyakkal_official

Famous South Indian TV star Nikhil Maliyakkal is part of Season 8's cast of housemates.

Nikhil launched his acting career in 2016 after starring in Ooty. He has since acted in notable TV shows like Kannada's Maneye Mantralaya, Gorintaku, and Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma.

Naga Manikanta

Naga Manikanta

Instagram: @naga_manikanta_official

Another exciting addition to the list of contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is Naga Manikanta.

After initially starring in various short films and web series, Naga cemented his stamp in the Indian entertainment industry by being featured in Priya Swagatham Krishna which led to a TV debut in the Telugu series, Kasthuri.

Prerana Kambam

Prerana Kambam

Instagram: @prerana.kambam

Prerana Kambam is a famous Indian actress known for her prominent roles in Hara Hara Mahadev, Churikatte, and her notable appearance in Ranganayaki.

This isn't the first time that Prerana has been involved in a Bigg Boss-related project since she was named one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada's mini-season in 2021.

She hopes to showcase her talent and her proven experience in the past to try and outwit her fellow housemates in Season 8.

Prithviraj Shetty

Prithviraj Shetty

Instagram: @prithvirajshetty19

Prithviraj Shetty, an established TV star, brings his talents to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. He is known for his notable role in the Telugu serial TV series, Naga Panchami.

In a post on his Instagram, Prithviraj revealed that it has always been a "dream" for him to be part of the reality series and he noted that he's "ready to give it [his] all and keep [his fans] hooked with every moment."

"Thrilled to share that I'm stepping into the 'Bigg Boss 8 Telugu' house as a contestant! This dream has become a reality thanks to each of you who've cheered me on. I'm ready to give it my all and keep you hooked with every moment. Your support means the world to me, and I'd be honored if you kept it going by casting your votes. Let's make this adventure unforgettable together! Grateful for the inspiration you've always been. Thank you!"

Shekar Basha

Shekar Basha

Instagram: @shekarbasharj

Shekar Basha is a popular radio jock known for his stint at Big FM 92.7. As a radio jock, he earned many accolades such as "RJ of the Year" in 2019 and numerous Excellence in Radio Awards.

The talented and witty radio jock hopes to bring a sense of positivity and creativity as he joins his fellow housemates.

Sonia Akula

Sonia Akula

Instagram: @sheissoniaakula

Another Indian actress joining the world of Bigg Boss Telugu is Sonia Akula. Before diving deep into acting, she started her career as a model.

Sonia's notable credits include playing Reddy's sister in the 2019 movie, George Reddy, Shanthi in the Telugu movie, Coronavirus, and the lead role in 2022's Aasha Encounter.

Vishnu Priya Bihmeneni

Vishnu Priya Bihmeneni

Instagram: @vishnupriyabihmeneni

Vishnu Priya Bihmeneni is a model, actress, and TV anchor who made headlines after finally joining Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.

In a past interview (via Ragalahari), Vishnu shared that she will not be joining the hit Telugu reality series, noting that "the world is so beautiful" and she doesn't want to "stay in some house:"

"When the world is so beautiful, why do you want to stay in some house? You have your family members to look after. I have never watched Bigg Boss since my childhood. Personally, I never encourage others to participate in the show. Take it from me, I will never participate in the show."

It looks like the comments did not last since she is now part of the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Yashmi Gowda

Yashmi Gowda

Instagram: @yashmigowda

Rounding out the cast of housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is actress Yashmi Gowda.

Yashmi appeared in notable movies and TV shows, such as Naga Bhairavi, Vidya Vinayaka, and Trinayani.

Bigg Boss Telugu isn't her first foray into reality competition since she took part in Super Serial Championship Season 3 in 2021.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 airs on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. IST (noon ET).