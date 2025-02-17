Peacock's La Casa de Los Famosos shines a light on a new batch of reality TV stars, including Alejandra Tijerina.

La Casa de Los Famosos (translated to The House of the Famous) is an American Spanish-language take on the hit reality TV franchise Celebrity Big Brother. It also marks the fifth adaptation of the international Big Brother format in the US after the original Big Brother continued with its own wild cast of characters in 2024.

The housemates in this show spend weeks living alongside each other and competing for a $200,000 grand prize. Viewers can vote on which contestants are eliminated and who moves on every week.

Alejandra Tijerina

Alejandra Earned a Degree at the Technological Institute of Sonora

Per Milenio, Tijerina started her work as a model early in life, taking her first gigs at the young age of 13.

However, she would go on later to further her education while continuing to build her resume as a model at the same time. She attended the Technological Institute of Sonora (also known as the ITSON) and earned a degree in Tourism Business Administration.

Alejandra Won a Major Pageant in 2014

Tijerina has already seen major success with her modeling career. In 2014, she won the Nuestra Belleza Cajeme pageant, which is a preliminary step to a much bigger pageant.

The winner of that event gets potential competitors a step closer to being selected as Sonora's representative for the national pageant.

Tijerina summarized her story by saying she is always "looking for opportunities" and "knocking on doors" to find her next shot to make it big:

"It’s a long story, but I’ll summarize it. I’m an actress and I’m with and the truth is I’m looking for opportunities. I’m knocking on doors and we’ve always known for a long time that beauty contests are a great platform to get this kind of opportunities. Then I said ‘What can I do to see me?’ as I thought of the contests. I saw several options and suddenly, one day, literally on Instagram, I got a notification from Miss Universe Mexico, and I said ‘What’s going on here? What? What is this?’ There was a director who already knows everything that has happened."

She also recalled a friend suggesting that she enter the Miss Universe Mexico pageant, for which she had prepared for years and looked forward to as her next opportunity:

"At that time, there was not much information on the page. Then, as I said we’ll see later, a friend speaks to me and says ‘you don’t know, but I’m going to tell you.’ A few months ago, I lost 12 kilograms. Then my friend tells me ‘why don’t you enter Miss Universe Mexico right now?’ And I said ‘You believe?,’ and then I said ‘I think I have everything right now. I have prepared myself a lot emotionally.’ I am a woman who has been constantly growing and I think I am prepared for this opportunity, and, as I told you at the beginning, it is a great platform to look for it, this employment opportunity in the artistic medium of acting. So that’s how I arrived and now I’m here."

More recently, Tijerina's pageant wins led to her representing Nuevo Leon in 2024 at the Miss Universe Mexico pageant

Alejandra Started Her Own Business

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tijerina founded her own business called Pinkfroog. The business specializes in making personalized tumblers, thermoses, and other types of cups.

While she has not confirmed anything about why she started the business, her background in business administration likely helped her get the project off the ground.

The business's Instagram page helps to highlight the products Tijerina develops and sells to her customers.

Alejandra is Becoming Active in Advocating for Trafficking

Tijerina is using her reality TV platform to share awareness for important causes, most prominently human trafficking.

In the interview with Milenio, she referenced her Christian faith and the church in Mexico she visits and noted how important it is to be "hand in hand with a church" in this mission. She also explained how important it is for her to be well-versed on the subject of trafficking as she helps those who have suffered:

"I’m a Christian, I go to a church here in Mexico that is called More Life, and I just joined with the pastor’s wife to talk to her because they have a foundation…for women, men, and children who have suffered from trafficking. To be hand in hand with a church is something [important]. For me, personally, I respect the beliefs of everyone, but you have to have that base. I wanted to be part of the project, I’m trying to talk to them a little more to teach me about this topic because I don’t know much about it. I want to get a little more involved in it."

Alejandra Wants to Win La Casa de Los Famosos

The season follows nearly 30 celebrities, including Tijerina, who have a goal of winning the $200,000 grand prize. In order to do this, she will have to avoid being voted off by fans, using her personality and her smarts to build relationships with her housemates and the audience with each new episode.

How to Follow Alejandra Tijerina Online

Those looking to keep up with Alejandra Tijerina's everyday adventures on social media can do so through her Instagram page (@alejandratijerina).

La Casa de Los Famosos can be streamed on Peacock.