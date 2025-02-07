The Bachelor 2025 Spoilers - Grant's Final Decision, Revealed

A familiar insider provided the inside scoop on Grant's season of The Bachelor, including hometown dates and the final proposal.

Season 29 of The Bachelor premiered on January 27, with 30-year-old Grant Ellis, a day trader from Newark, New Jersey, as the lead.

Ellis previously competed on The Bachelorette Season 21 with Jenn Tran, finishing in fifth place. He is the franchise’s second Black male lead and the first to have been a prior contestant, beginning his journey with a cast of 25 women in Episode 1.

18 Women Remained after The Bachelor 2025's Second Episode

The Bachelor 2025 women

Grant's season of The Bachelor kicked off with showing the new leading man as a likable but indecisive romantic who is laser-focused on marriage and kids.

The limo entrances featured standout moments, including a contestant who brought a llama into the house, a woman wielding a T-shirt cannon, and another using AI to create wedding photos with Grant.

The episode ended on a minor cliffhanger with the arrival of a mystery woman (who turned out to be Grant's sister) setting the tone for a season that promises entertainment without overwhelming drama. Grant eliminated Christina, J'Nae, Kelsey, Kyleigh, Neicey, Radhika, and Savannah at the first rose ceremony.

Episode 2 of the season featured two group dates and a one-on-one date with Alexe, with tensions running high among the contestants.

During the basketball-themed group date, Zoe caused chaos by stealing Grant away before the game, but her execution fell flat, while Chloie won MVP and shared a kiss with Grant, ultimately earning his letterman jacket.

Natalie secured the group date rose for her kindness toward a child, while Alexe's one-on-one date (a nighttime trip to a closed mall) was an odd choice, though she still received a rose. Allyshia, Ella, Rebekah, and Vicky were sent home during the rose ceremony.

Grant Went to Spain With These Women

Later this season, according to insider Reality Steve, Grant and the women travel to Madrid, where Dina has a one-on-one date with him, involving a love note store and soccer with local children.

The group date during this trip will feature eight women dressed as matadors, riding a mechanical bull, with Alexe staying on the longest (yeehaw!).

Sarafiena also gets to go on a one-on-one with Grant, which includes bungee jumping off a bridge. In the end, Natalie, Parisa, and Rose are either eliminated or choose to self-eliminate during this future episode.

Grant Visited These Women's Hometowns

In later episodes of The Bachelor, Grant will visit the hometowns of the four remaining contestants, deepening his connections with Juliana in Massachusetts, Zoe in New York (joined by her adopted family), Litia in Wyoming, and Dina in Chicago.

These visits will provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of the women, where Grant will meet their families and experience what their hometowns have to offer. Following these visits, the rose ceremony will narrow down the group from four women to three, with Dina being sent home at this stage.

The next set of dramatic moments will unfold during the overnight dates in the Dominican Republic, where the remaining three women continue to build their relationships with Grant in a romantic and secluded setting.

However, as the tension heightens, one woman will be eliminated after these overnight dates, leaving only two contestants heading toward the finale. This narrowing of options sets the stage for a highly anticipated and emotional final decision later in the season.

Grant's Final Choice in The Bachelor Season 29 Revealed

Juliana and Grant in The Bachelor 2025

Finally, according to the report from Reality Steve, Grant's final choice is Juliana. The final rose ceremony was filmed in the Dominican Republic, where Grant chose Juliana over Litia.

While this information is based on sources and factors Reality Steve trusts, it remains unconfirmed. Reality Steve has emphasized that there are always rumors and updates leading up to the finale, so the details could shift as the season progresses.

For now, though, it appears Grant and Juliana are engaged, with no major changes reported since the ceremony. Fans will have to wait until the finale airs to see how the story unfolds.

The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 3, will air on ABC on Monday, February 10, and the next day on Hulu.

