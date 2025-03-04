There are only four weeks left in The Bachelor 2025, and spoiler-filled questions are flying about who this season's hopeless romantic, Grant, will end up with.

Season 29 of the beloved ABC reality series is coming down to it with only four women left in New York day-trader Grant's quest for love: Dina, Juliana, Litia, or Zoe.

So far this season, fans have seen plenty of drama, featuring everything from a hyper-competitive 5-on-5 basketball game to a contestant having to pull out of the running after being taken to hospital.

Who Is Going To Win Grant's Bachelor Season?

It is nut-crunching time in Grant's The Bachelor season, with only four women remaining.

As usual, Season 29 of the TV mainstay started with 25 female contestants vying for the love of one eligible Bachelor (read more about The Bachelor Season 29 cast here).

Week by week, Grant has widdled down his romantic prospects with four names left in the running: Dina, Juliana, Litia, or Zoe.

While there are still a few more episodes left before fans find out who Grant will offer his final rose to, ta few nuggets have popped up online suggesting who will ultimately win this season for those not afraid of Bachelor spoilers.

See below for a full breakdown of the remaining Bachelor Season 29 spoilers:

Dina Lupancu

The Bachelor

Dina and Grant have had plenty of time to bond over the season so far, as she has appeared on several group dates in the series, as well as a steamy one-on-one; however, the pair may not be long for one another.

Since the first episode of the season, Dina has worn her sexuality on her sleeve, something that almost immediately caught Grant's attention. The two have shown a clear connection in their time together (whether the other women were there or not).

This was no better on display than during their one-on-one in Madrid, Spain, where the pair wrote love notes to each other at a local establishment dedicated to the craft of professing one's love to another.

That may be the last time fans see the two in good spirits, though, as Dina is not the one Grant ultimately chooses. According to known leaker Reality Steve, the 31-year-old attorney is sent packing following the hometown dates.

As indicated by photos from filming, Grant goes on the hometown date with Dina to meet her family in Chicago but ultimately cuts ties with her during that episode's rose ceremony.

Zoe McGrady

The Bachelor

While Zoe McGrady may not be the most popular among her The Bachelor castmates, becoming one of this season's central villains, she made an impression on the Bachelor himself, and that is all that matters.

Zoe immediately set things off with a bang this season, stealing away Grant for an extended period during the show's group mingle to get started. This caused many of the other girls to, right from the get-go, look poorly at the New York-based tech engineer.

But it set the tone for the season to come for Zoe and Grant. Despite the pair never sharing a one-on-one date, she makes it deep into the competition. However, she fails to quite go the distance, coming in third place by the end.

Zoe ends up being sent home during the penultimate overnight dates episode coming in Week 7.

Litia Garr

The Bachelor

In the end, this season of The Bachelor is hurdling toward Litia and Juliana squaring off in one final clash for Grant's heart.

Litia, like many of the finalists, continues to be a favorite among fans, making an impression on Grant early on. Audiences may remember that in Week 3, Litia won the group date rose during a smaller date at a local Los Angeles animal shelter.

Since then, the Salt Lake City venture capitalist connected with the season's eligible bachelor thanks to her commitment to family and her outgoing personality. But she does not quite go the distance on this season of the hit reality series.

Litia ends up making it to the top two, losing out and being sent home as the season's final elimination.

Juliana Pasquarosa

The Bachelor

And then it comes down to one. Since the beginning of Grant's Bachelor season, it has felt as though everything was leading to here.

Juliana and Grant, at least on-camera, feel like a match made in heaven. The Client Services Associate from Newton, Massachusetts steadily wiggled her way into Grant's heart, culminating in the last one-on-one of the season where the pair recreated iconic scenes from the fan-favorite romantic comedy Prety Woman

Grant then goes to meet her family in Massachusetts and gets along with them swimmingly, seemingly confirming that Juliana is the one he will ultimately end up crowning this season's winner.

That eventually will come to pass, as Grant chooses Juliana over Litia in the show's finale, offering her his final rose and getting down on one knee to propose.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 premiere on ABC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Read more about other big-name reality series set to arrive in 2025.