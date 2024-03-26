Jesse Palmer's Bachelor Season 5 Appearance Explained

After mention of his work on The Bachelor Season 5, fans are wondering just what sort of history Jesse Palmer has with the series.

In recent years, Palmer has been closely tied to the staple of reality TV, serving as the host since 2021.

Palmer stepped in as the permanent host of The Bachelor following the exit of series mainstay Chris Harrison after Season 25, but the charismatic TV personality goes even further back with the hit reality series.

Jesse Palmer's Bachelor History Explained

The Bachelor

During The Bachelor Season 28 finale, host Jesse Palmer brought up his history with the show and his connection to Season 5 of the TV romance.

Some fans of The Bachelor may not know that before taking on the role of host for the hit ABC series, Palmer participated in The Bachelor process.

Palmer - a former professional football player from Toronto, Canada - appeared as The Bachelor Season 5's lead, seeking love for all the world to see.

Airing between April and May 2004, Palmer's season of the TV series was notable as he was the youngest bachelor to lead the series at the time at only 25 years old.

He - like many of the bachelors and bachelorettes before and since - found love through the show, picking Californian student Jessica Bowlin.

However, the pair's relationship did not last long, as they split mere weeks after the Season 5 finale aired.

Now 45 years old, Palmer acts as The Bachelor and Bachelorette's primary host and (since his split with Bowlin) married model Emely Fardo.

Jesse Palmer can be seen on all new seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.