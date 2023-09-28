Following the 20th season of The Bachelorette, the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise is back on ABC.

Filling out the ABC fall schedule, the first season of The Golden Bachelor (featuring a 72-year-old widower looking for love) and the new Bachelor in Paradise season will air every Thursday night.

Bachelor in Paradise is a spin-off of the standard The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series that puts an even mix of eligible men and women (from past seasons) together in Mexico to find love.

Bachelor Nation is already being prepped for the drama, with host Jesse Palmer telling Entertainment Tonight that Season 9 is "really special and unique:"

"There's going to be something really special and unique this season, something to celebrate. I think all of Bachelor Nation is going to be really, really excited about it."

Paradise is always a great show for devoted Bachelor watchers as the contestants are recognizable and can typically fall under a "hero" or "villain" persona.

Every Bachelor in Paradise 9 Contestant

Starting in Episode 1, 18 contestants from a variety of past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hit the sands of Mexico.

Aaron Bryant

Aaron Bryant

Returning from the most recent season of The Bachelorette, Aaron B. joins Paradise. During an unprecedented moment in Charity Lawson's season, Aaron was sent home but tried to return and give himself a second chance.

It didn't work out for the 30-year-old as Charity had to deny him again, but love is still in the air on the shores of Mexico this Paradise season.

Aaron Schwartzman

Aaron Schwartzman

Quickly following his three-week adventure on Charity's season of The Bachelorette, Aaron S. is back to find love on Paradise.

Aaron S. is a firefighter from California who is the oldest contestant on this year's Bachelor in Paradise at 34 years old.

Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes

Blake is a veteran of The Bachelorette and now finds himself mingling on the beaches of Mexico in Paradise.

Following his unsuccessful journey on Season 16 of Bachelorette, he was a late arrival to Katie's Season (17), ultimately winning, and the couple got engaged. Later, the two split, opening up the door for Blake's return on Paradise.

Brayden Bowers

Brayden Bowers

Despite making himself out as a villain to all of Bachelor Nation during Charity's season, Brayden gets a fresh start on Paradise. His eye-catching tattoos and abrasive personality caught the attention of many viewers on the latest season of The Bachelorette, but it hadn't aired before the filming of Bachelor in Paradise 9.

He certainly is a charmer, having gotten the first impression rose of Charity which is typically a good sign that the contestant will make it far. After quitting the show in week four, Brayden gets a second chance to find love.

Brooklyn Willie

Brooklyn Willie

This 26-year-old rodeo racer from Texas is hitting the beaches of Mexico for another chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise 9.

She was previously on Zach's season of The Bachelor where she made it to week seven and remains good friends with Charity (who also began her journey on the same season), who was the most recent Bachelorette.

Catherine “Cat” Wong

Catherine “Cat” Wong

Following a quick departure on Zach's season of The Bachelor, Cat is back for Bachelor in Paradise 9.

This 27-year-old professional dancer from Long Island, New York shares a birthday with the United States of America and is ready to find her dream man on Paradise.

Eliza Isichei

Eliza Isichei

Having begun her journey on Clayton's season of The Bachelor (26), Eliza is familiar with Paradise, having been a contestant on Season 8.

Getting another chance to find love, the 27-year-old marketing manager from Tampa, Florida is ready to begin another adventure on the beaches of Mexico.

Greer Blitzer

Greer Blitzer

Greer had a heartbreaking end to her time in Zach's season of The Bachelor. After winning the first impression rose, she later tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined for six days.

During that time, Zach's budding relationships developed with other women, and he made the choice to send her home.

After an unfortunate ending to her time on The Bachelor, Greer now seeks true love in Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jessica “Jess” Girod

Jessica “Jess” Girod

Jess' time on Zach's season of The Bachelor ended in some controversy. While making it six weeks into the dating competition, she never received a one-on-one date and was eventually sent home after a confrontation with Zach about it.

The 24-year-old from Winter Springs is looking for more individualized attention on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Katherine “Kat” Izzo

Katherine “Kat” Izzo

Kat is a 27-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, Florida. She was previously a contestant on The Bachelor Season 27 but was sent home by Zach after seven weeks.

Kylee Russell

Kylee Russell

Kylee is a 26-year-old hitting the beaches of Mexico following her appearance as a contestant on Zach's season of The Bachelor (27).

She is a registered nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina who also used to be an NBA dancer.

Mercedes Northup

Mercedes Northup

Another contestant from The Bachelor Season 27, Mercedes is back to find love in Paradise. She is a 26-year-old nonprofit case manager from Bloomfield, Iowa.

Olivia Lewis

Olivia Lewis

Having barely participated in Zach's season of The Bachelor, Olivia was swiftly sent home during week one so she may not look familiar to many fans.

She's now back to the match-making franchise, but this time on the sandy beaches of Paradise. The 25-year-old works as a patient care technician and is from Churchville, New York.

Peter Cappio

Peter Cappio

If Peter doesn't look familiar, that's probably because he was sent home during week one of Charity's season of The Bachelorette (20).

Getting a second chance on the beaches of Mexico, the 34-year-old airline pilot is back to find love on Paradise.

Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia

The most notable woman hitting the beaches of Mexico this season is Rachel, a previous Bachelorette from Season 19. The Bachelorette that year had two women, Gabby and Rachel.

Both of them had previously made it to the final three of Clayton's season of The Bachelor (26). During her season of The Bachelorette, Rachel got engaged with Tino Franco, who she later found out was cheating on her so they broke up while the show was airing.

Now embarking on her third show of the Bachelor franchise, Rachel is seeking love once again. Good news for Rachel, the last time a similar situation happened was was Rebecca (Becca) Kufrin, a former contestant on The Bachelor who ultimately became The Bachelorette.

Becca ultimately made her way to Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and found love with Thomas Jacobs, whom she just had a child with.

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries

Getting a second chance to find love on national television, Sam returns to Paradise after being a contestant on The Bachelor Season 26.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old occupational therapist, she was sent home by Clayton in week one, but now has another try on Bachelor in Paradise 9.

Sean McLaughlin

Sean McLaughlin

This 26-year-old software sales representative from Troy, New York is hitting the beaches of Mexico to find his soulmate on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Sean was previously a contestant on Charity's season of The Bachelorette (20) before getting sent home by week five.

Will Urena

Will Urena

Having taken a few years away from the franchise, Will returns to Bachelor in Paradise after being a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 18.

Will made it to week four before being sent home by Michelle Young. The academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan is looking to find his own person this season on Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.