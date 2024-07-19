The Bachelorette 2024 Spoilers: Jenn's Final Rose Rumors & Speculation After Week 2

Discover the spoiler-filled details for how the 2024 season of The Bachelorette ends, including whether or not Jenn Tran ultimately finds true love.

Two weeks into The Bachelorette Season 21 the pool of prospective people has already dwindled significantly for the 26-year-old.

After sending seven men home on night one, Episode 2 raised the stakes and Jenn had to make more narrow decisions on her journey for love.

Three Men Went Home After The Bachelorette Week 2

In Episode 2 of Season 21 of The Bachelorette, the cast traveled to Melbourne, Australia. T

The episode featured a group date at Queen Victoria Market, where Devin Strader stood out by whisking Jenn away for some gelato, earning her favor.

A comedian challenged the men to write jokes, and Grant Ellis seemed to impress Jenn, securing the Group Date Rose.

Boy drama! Aaron Erb and Devin clashed over Jenn, with the former arguing that the latter was wasting time, but Jenn ultimately makes out with Devin. Sorry, Aaron.

Marcus Shoberg had a one-on-one date involving skydiving, which ended well despite some of his perceived awkwardness by viewers. Another group date had the men posing with animals, where Dylan Buckor was a stand-out for Jenn and received a rose.

At the cocktail party, tensions rose as Devin monopolized Jenn's time, leading to more conflicts with other contestants.

The episode ended with a rose ceremony, where Brian Autz, Marvin Goodly, and Jahaan Ansari were sent home. Reality Steve incorrectly leaked that Hakeem Moulton was sent home during the second rose ceremony, not Brian.

The following information is based on the spoilers released by Reality Steve, known for his accurate Bachelor Nation leaks but occasionally incorrect.

Eight Men Don't Make It Past Oceania

In Australia, Spencer Conley had a one-on-one date at the Twelve Apostles, while ten men participated in a group date stripper revue, with Jonathon winning the strip tease but the group date rose recipient unknown.

Another group date involved racing, after which Aaron Erb self-eliminated to attend flight school.

Brian Autz and Tomas Azzano were sent home during the rose ceremony. In Auckland, New Zealand, eliminations included Austin Ott (self-eliminated), John Mitchell, Sam Nejad, and Thomas Nguyen, with one more elimination to occur before moving to Seattle.

Eight men were eliminated during the latest rose ceremonies in Oceania on The Bachelorette.

Four Men Show Jenn Their Hometowns in Week 7

Like any other season, Jenn's hometown visits provided insights into their personal lives across various cities.

According to Reality Steve, Marcus' hometown visit to Tacoma, Washington, was filmed on April 26th. Jeremy Simon welcomed Jenn to his home state of Connecticut on April 28th.

Devin introduced Jenn to his community in Houston, Texas, on April 30th with a run at Buffalo Bayou Park.

Jonathon Johnson's hometown visit in Los Angeles, California, took place on May 2nd, offering a glimpse into his West Coast life. Jenn is originally from New Jersey but was recently in Physician Assistant school in Miami, Florida.

These visits proved to be pivotal as Jenn realized that Jeremy was not the right fit and he was eliminated from The Bachelorette.

Who Gets Jenn's Final Rose? The Bachelorette Season 21 Finale Explained

It's time for the final rose.

Taking place at the Fairmont Orchid Hotel in Hawaii on May 16th, Jenn chose to get engaged to Devin over Marcus at the final rose ceremony.

In the opening scene of Episode 1, The Bachelorette hinted at Jenn potentially leaving alone or rejecting someone. However, the show's history of editing tricks, as seen in Joey's recent season, where misleading clips were used, suggests that Jenn's actual outcome might differ from what is first implied.

While exact details remain unknown to Reality Steve, Jenn and Devin's engagement concludes the season on some type of unexpected note.

It is again worth noting that Reality Steve, who released this outcome, was initially wrong about The Bachelor Season 28's final results, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Bachelorette Season 21 drops episodes weekly every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day streaming on Hulu.

