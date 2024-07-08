National Geographic's The Incredible Dr. Pol was cancelled after 24 seasons on the air.

The "Incredible" Dr. Jan Pol has been a mainstay on TV sets across America since 2011, as his hit Nat Geo Wild reality series followed him and the happenings of his rural Michigan veterinarian clinic.

Pol and his wife, Diane, have been caring for animals for nearly 50 years together, doing so on TV as a part of the mainline Dr. Pol series and the recently debuted spin-off The Incredible Pol Farm.

Why Was The Incredible Dr. Pol Cancelled?

National Geographic

After 13 years and 24 seasons, The Incredible Dr. Pol was cancelled, leaving many wondering why the hit reality show ultimately got the boot.

National Geographic confirmed that the show would end on June 21 (per What's on Disney Plus), and its finale aired on the network on July 6.

As a part of the cancellation, the series finale season was also confirmed to be coming to Disney+ and Hulu in the United States later this year on October 1.

The has been no specific reason given for the Nat Geo Wild show's cancellation; however, it could have had something to do with the Pol family themselves and their other recently introduced series, The Incredible Pol Farm.

When asked if the new spin-off series was replacing The Incredible Dr. Pol, Dr. Jan Pol (aka the series' incredible namesake) revealed that he loved doing both shows and - at least at the time of the blog post - he seemed to think his original series would continue (via TheDrPol.com):

Q: Is it replacing The Incredible Dr. Pol? A: "No, no, no. I love doing the show because what we hear from people is how they learn how to take care of animals. This is so important!"

As The Incredible Dr. Pol has now ended and The Incredible Pol Farm has continued, it seems the show was cancelled sometime after these comments, especially given how intent Pol seemed confident on continuing both shows.

That is not to say the 81-year-old has any plans of slowing down, though.

According to the beloved TV vet, there is still more content outside The Incredible Pol Farm.

After the announcement of his show's cancellation, Pol took to Instagram to eulogize the series that brought his name to prominence:

"After an incredible 13-year journey, our beloved TV show, 'The Incredible Dr. Pol,' is coming to an end on Nat Geo Wild. It’s been an amazing experience, and we’re so grateful for all the support and love you’ve shown our family over the years. But...this isn’t goodbye yet! Doc and Charles are continuing to develop new content and products just for you. We’ll keep sharing our adventures with the world and we’re excited for what the future holds."

In his touching post, the TV veterinarian teased "more great content" from the Pol family, potentially hinting at yet another spin-off outside of the ongoing Incredible Pol Farm series:

"Thank you for being a part of this amazing journey. Your enthusiasm has made every moment worthwhile. Stay tuned for more great content, and in the meantime, tune in to 'The Incredible Dr. Pol' and our new show 'The Incredible Pol Farm,' streaming worldwide on Disney+!"

The Incredible Dr. Pol and The Incredible Pol Farm are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.