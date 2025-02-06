Fans of The Incredible Dr. Pol will remember seeing an obituary for one of the veterinarian's grandsons, Adam, in a 2019 episode of the series, but so many still do not know what happened.

Although The Incredible Dr. Pol was officially canceled, the longtime veterinarian and his family were recently featured in a brand-new series, The Incredible Pol Farm.

The original show, which ran for 24 seasons, was beloved by much of the National Geographic audience. However, it wasn't just Jan Pol that fans grew close to. Many also cared about and kept up with Dr. Pol's family members, especially since many of them made sporadic appearances on the show.

What Happened to Dr. Pol's Grandson, Adam?

Adam Butch

Sadly, fans who tuned in to the Season 15 finale of The Incredible Dr. Pol that aired in 2019 were met with something a bit unexpected. A tribute played at the very end of the episode for Adam Butch, the grandson of the beloved veterinarian, Jan Pol, whom the show is all about.

No details were given during the tribute, but it was made clear that Adam tragically passed away.

The episode that featured Adam's tribute aired on September 21, 2019, but Adam passed away a few days earlier on September 18, 2019.

Adam's cause of death was never made public, so what happened to him is unclear. However, according to his official obituary, he passed away in his own home. Adam was born on August 20, 1996, so he was 23 years old when he passed.

While Adam made a few appearances on The Incredible Dr. Pol, it was far from his career aspirations and life goals. Adam graduated from All Saints High School in 2014 and then attended Michigan State University.

While in high school, Adam was a member of the National Honor Society and played on the varsity football team. During his time at college, he worked as a computer science teaching assistant while also a member of the Relay for Life committee.

For those unaware, Relay for Life is an organization that puts on events to raise money for cancer research and awareness. Adam's father, Gregory, passed away from cancer when Adam was still young, so being on the Relay for Life committee was likely something very important to Adam.

Adam decided to leave Michigan State and move back to his hometown of Bay City, Michigan. After returning home, Adam became a certified pharmacy technician and used his skills at a local Rite Aid.

According to his obituary, Adam held a particularly special place in his heart for making music. His favorite instrument to play was the guitar.

Adam's family has not publicly discussed his death and has always requested privacy regarding the subject.

The Incredible Dr. Pol is streaming on Disney+.

