Those hoping to watch nine of Disney+'s TV series will find them missing following a content purge.

Disney's in-house streaming service has been making a lot of changes lately, cracking down on password sharing, and preparing to launch a brand new Disney+ content hub.

But, despite the success of recent series such as Agatha All Along and the Emmy-winning Shōgun, the streamer is still finding reason to remove some of its content.

Disney+ Removes 9 TV Shows From Streaming

As of September 27, Disney+ removed nine original TV series from its platform.

A similar thing happened previously in 2023 when Big Shot, Willow, Marvel's Runaways, and other popular series were all removed from the Disney+ platform in an effort to save costs by writing off underperforming content.

Many of these latest series fall under the National Geographic brand, which Disney owns. However, it appears Disney moved to remove the series from other streaming homes as well, including Hulu and the National Geographic website.

This effectively makes these series now impossible to watch legally online.

The nine removed Disney+ series are listed below along with their release dates and Rotten Tomatoes scores (where available):

Genius: MLK/X

Genius: MLK/X

Release date: February 2, 2024

Average Tomatometer: 75%

Average Audience Score: 71%

Genius is an anthology drama series about the many scientific, creative, and philanthropic leaders in human history. Previous seasons have focused on Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin.

Genius: MLK/X was the anthology's first attempt at telling the tale of two geniuses, those being Martin Luther King Jr. (played by Kevin Harrison Jr) and Malcolm X (played by the DCU's potential new superstar, Aaron Pierre).

The fourth season of Genius was more favorably received than some of the previous stories, but despite this was still removed from Disney+.

Saturdays

Saturdays

Release date: March 24, 2023

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 100%

Coming-of-age series Saturdays followed 14-year-old Paris Johnson's (Danielle Jalade) journey to create the "We-B-Girlz" skate crew in Chicago.

The series featured guest appearances from notable rappers, like Da Brat, and even had a crossover episode with another Disney Channel original, Raven's Home. Unfortunately, Saturdays lasted only one season.

Pretty Freekin Scary

Pretty Freekin Scary

Release date: June 15, 2023

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 95%

2023 comedy series and Disney Channel original Pretty Freekin Scary lasted only one season before it was cancelled.

The series starred Eliana Su'a as Frankie, a 14-year-old girl who dies and makes a deal with the Grim Reaper to come back to life and secretly work for them - on the condition that her Underworld Guardians, Pretty and Scary, come with her.

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

Release date: April 1, 2012

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: N/A

National Geographic's Wicked Tuna follows a group of commercial fishermen in Massachusetts on their quest to fish for the Bluefin tuna in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Wicked Tuna ran for 13 seasons before it was cancelled in 2024, and it also spawned the spin-off series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

Despite its long-running success on National Geographic, the title has now been removed from Disney+.

Narco Wars

Narco Wars

Release date: December 9, 2020

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: N/A

The National Geographic documentary series Narco Wars explored how smuggling networks in North America became infamous and ruthless drug cartels.

Over its three seasons, Narco Wars examined the likes of El Chapo and Pablo Escobar, before also expanding to investigate other infamous drug operations like the New York mafia, and the Vietnam War.

Locked Up: Abroad

Locked Up: Abroad

Release date: March 2006

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: N/A

Documentary series Locked Up: Abroad tells the tales of travellers' voyages that have turned into nightmares after they are imprisoned outside of their home country and are forced to deal with a foreign prison and justice system.

Locked Up: Abroad lasted a whopping 15 seasons before its cancellation in 2022. The series covers infamous true stories that have also been adapted into other Hollywood feature films, such as those featured in Argo, Midnight Express, and Casino.

A Small Light

A Small Light

Release date: May 1, 2023

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 95%

A Small Light is a biographical war drama made by National Geographic, starring Bel Powley as Miep Gaus, a secretary who helps her Jewish employer, Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) and other Jewish refugees go into hiding during World War II.

The series was received very favorably by critics and audiences alike, featuring some of the highest ratings on this list, and was nominated for several Critics Choice Awards in 2023.

Hailey's On It!

Hailey's On It

Release date: June 8, 2023

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: 81%

Moana 2 star Auili'i Cravalho voiced one of the main characters in Disney's animated series Hailey's On It! alongside Star Wars: The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto.

Set in Oceanside California, the series follows Hailey Banks (Cravalho) and her best friend Scott (Jacinto), who are visited by a scientist from the future who provides her with a list of tasks that will eventually lead to the creation of a device that can reverse global warming.

Hailey's On It! had one season consisting of 30 episodes. It was never officially cancelled by Disney, however, it has now been removed from Disney.

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Release date: June 11, 2021

Average Tomatometer: N/A

Average Audience Score: N/A

A spin-off of the long-running classic video clip series, America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition spotlights the latest and greatest in comedic animal clips. Each episode will reward a winner with $1,000 for the best video, as chosen by the producers and staff.

The Nat Geo Wild show was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and ran for two seasons of 12 episodes each.