The Bachelorette recently wrapped up its Season 21 finale, but it's since been revealed the final couple are no longer together.

This season of the reality dating show featured 26-year-old Jenn Tran (a previous contestant on Joey Graziadei's season) as the leading lady looking for love.

Choosing from a pool of 25 male contestants, Jenn eventually whittled down her decision to two men: Marcus and Devin.

What Happened in The Bachelorette Season 21 Finale?

ABC

In the Season 21 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on September 3, it came time for Jenn to decide between her two finalists.

After deciding to break up with Marcus, the bachelorette was left with her final choice, freight company entrepreneur Devin Strader.

Breaking from tradition, Jenn decided that she would be the one to propose to Devin in the finale (rather than the other way around). However, before airing the footage of this proposal, the show cut to the After the Final Rose segment where host Jesse Palmer explained the audience needed to hear something from Jenn first.

Joining the host on stage live, Jenn revealed that she and Devin were no longer together.

Why Did Jenn and Devin Break Up?

In a shocking twist to what should have been a happy ending, Jenn recounted the couple's break up.

The bachelorette told audiences during the After the Rose special that things were "different" between her and Devin after filming the finale in Hawaii. After a few weeks Devin started to cancel plans and his calls and texts to Jenn became less frequent. Jenn explained that she "felt secondary to everything in his life."

A month ahead of the finale's airing, the duo had scheduled filming for a happy couple interview, only for Devin to call Jenn the night before and break up with her, saying he regretted their engagement. Jenn offered to downgrade their commitment to just dating, but Devin still wanted to call their relationship off.

"He didn't want to fight for the relationship," Jenn said during the live segment, revealing she hadn't even seen Devin since July.

The After the Final Rose special saw Devin and Jenn reunite for the first time since their break up.

Jenn confronted her finalist for ending their relationship on a phone call, only for him to then go and follow her fellow The Bachelor contestant, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

"I can't excuse the Instagram follow. I know how much that hurt you," Devin responded, before claiming that all his feelings for her were all "real."

Jenn also challenged her fiancé on a number of other accounts, saying he told her he needed space, before proceeding to party with friends and The Bachelor alumni in New York, and that she was heartbroken by his "lies" on social media every night promoting his excitement for the show.

Devin explained his side of the story, saying he "had a lot of doubts" after filming which he "suppressed." He said he felt he was "falling short" of Jenn's expectations and "couldn't live up to the things [she] need[ed]:"

"I watched this beautiful girl grow and flourish into this amazing woman on her own. It took none of us on the show to make you that person. It was amazing to watch you flourish into who you were. I found myself falling short of those expectations in the real world. I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and you deserve."

Jenn said Devin had led her on in their relationship for two months, which Devin agreed he was "regretfully late" on telling her the truth.

The finale proceed to end by sharing the footage of the couple's proposal in Hawaii.

Before finishing up the After the Final Rose segment, Jenn said she was proud of herself for having the courage to propose to the man she wanted and told Devin she hopes he learns "the weight of your words matter."

The Bachelorette Season 21 is available to stream on Hulu.