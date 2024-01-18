Following the show's most shocking season, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will soon be released.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 went viral when Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, leading to the "Scandoval" drawing in many new viewers.

During the build-up to the new season, Sandoval was on fellow reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and Madix placed third in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

2024's season Vanderpump Rules is expected to cover the fallout of Scandoval and dive into what the group of co-workers are up to now in West Hollywood, California.

When Will Vanderpump Rules Season 11's Episodes Release?

Bravo

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Fans can also catch the episodes on Peacock the day after they air.

Episode 1, titled "Notes on a Scandal," is set to kick off the season on January 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Episode 2 on Tuesday, February 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

While it has not been confirmed by Bravo, viewers can expect a new episode of Vanderpump Rules every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 11 will see the return of familiar faces, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval, Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber. However, Raquel Leviss bids farewell to the series in the aftermath of Scandoval.

What Will Happen in Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

2024's new season of Vanderpump Rules is set to explore the aftermath of a scandal that disrupted the close-knit friend group of former SUR (owned by Lisa Vanderpump) employees.

The Season 11 trailer revealed glimpses of the broken group of friends, including a literal line drawn in the sand by James Kennedy during a beach outing, symbolizing the divided loyalties within the group.

The former couple, Madix and Sandoval, face challenges in co-existing, especially as connections with Tom are rekindled, leading to tensions, as highlighted by Katie's warning that associating with him could lead to being cut off.

The divide challenges their bond and jeopardizes Katie's amicable post-divorce relationship with Tom Schwartz.

Oh by the way, Jax Taylor returns this season, hinting at their involvement in setting up Vanderpump Valley. The upcoming spinoff will feature Jax, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.