Where Is Beast Games' Island? Location In Real Life, Revealed

Many are wondering about the details of Beast City (the actual city that appears as though it is its own little island), specifically where it is located and if it really looks the way it does on Amazon Prime Video's Beast Games.

Beast Games is the biggest gameshow in television history in more ways than one. Hosted by Mr. Beast, the show began with 1,000 contestants and promised an insane grand prize of $5 million.

Of course, some have been on the fence about the show due to the controversy surrounding Mr. Beast and his brand, but the show has proved to be a hit on Amazon Prime Video.

Where Is Beast Games' Beast City Located?

Amazon Prime Video

Beast City is the actual miniature town/city Mr. Beast had built for the Beast Games contestants. A lot of filming obviously takes place at Beast City since that is where the game show takes place.

Filming actually happened at Downsview Park Studios in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (read more about the other filming location here). Beast City was built in Downsview Park, specifically just past the end of the runway at the Downsview Airport.

Before the area was a park, it was a Canadian Forces base, meaning it housed military personnel for the Canadian Armed Forces. While being a base, it was a manufacturing plant where aircraft were built during World War II.

Before Downsview was turned into a park, it was set to be made into a full entertainment center. Original concept plans included three hockey arenas, an Olympic-size pool, a cinema, a movie studio, a whitewater rafting area, and skiing.

Eventually, the area became Downsview Park and was dubbed "Canada's first urban national park."

Does Beast City Really Have a Moat?

On Beast Games, whenever Beast City is shown from above, it appears as though it is surrounded by a rectangular moat.

While there was an actual functioning town built for the show for filming, the moat is not real. There is no water surrounding the island, meaning that the moat is something added in via special effects during post-production.

Instead, just outside the fence of Beast City is simply more park area and the runway of the airport. So, while the rows of housing, garden areas, picnic tables, other buildings, and more are all real and functional, there is no body of water in or around the area.

Beast Games is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes debut every Thursday.