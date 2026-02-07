Super Bowl Movie Trailers 2026: Watch Full Trailers That Will Air During The Big Game

Super Bowl LX is here, and with it come brand-new trailers for some of 2026's biggest movies. While yes, much of the fun of Super Bowl Sunday has to do with the on-the-field action, one of the biggest draws in recent years has been the bevvy of big-name movie trailers that debut as part of the gridiron-based festivities.

It has been reported that this year will be no different, with the likes of Michael, Minions 3, and The Mandalorian & Grogu reported to receive new looks as part of the big game. However, some of the year's most anticipated movies will not be present at the event. Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly have no presence at the event, with the focus being put on other titles.

Every Movie Trailer Released for Super Bowl LX

Scream 7 (February 27, 2026)

Ghostface is back and ready to kill again. Scream 7 debuts in mere weeks, set to slash its way onto the big screen on Friday, February 27. The spine-chilling epic's big-game spot focused on Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott as she returns to the franchise after sitting out 2023's Scream VI.

The brief 30-second tease hints at some of the film's gorier kills, the relationship between Sydney and her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), and a legacy of masked killers that has haunted Sidney's family for decades at this point.

Tickets for Scream 7 go on sale on Monday, February 9.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (March 20, 2026)

One of the biggest cult-hit horror franchises of the modern era returns this March in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

The upcoming sequel once again follows Samara Weaving's Grace MacCaullay as she and her sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), become embroiled in a life-or-death game of hide-and-seek with some of the world's most influential families.

Weaving returns from the first film with new additions Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Kevin Durand, rounding out the movie's A-list cast. Ready or Not 2 arrives in theaters on March 20.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 1, 2026)

Illumination Entertainment has ramped up marketing for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie over the last couple of weeks and was not going to let Super Bowl week go by without getting in on the trailer-debuting action.

This new 30-second spot (titled the "Level Up" teaser) showcases new footage from the upcoming video game movie sequel. Fans got a taste of Mario and friends' incoming galactic adventure, including Bowser Jr.'s final form, a Blade Runner-esque city location, and Yoshi putting his egg-loving powers to work.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is ready to power up local theaters, coming to the silver screen on April 1.

The Drama (April 3, 2026)

A24's new romantic thriller, The Drama, explores the idea of "you think you know a person" and pushes it to its limits.

The star-studded affair, due out on April 3, centers on happily engaged couple Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson) in the days and weeks leading up to their upcoming nuptials.

However, at the last minute, a scathing revelation is made about one of the soon-to-be-weds, prompting the other to reconsider spending the rest of their lives with the person they thought was the one.

Michael (April 24, 2026)

Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is reported to have a new look featured as a part of the Super Bowl LX festivities. Days before kick off, the hotly anticipated big-screen take on one of music's most legendary figures debuted its first full-length trailer after a shorter teaser late last year.

This nearly two-and-a-half-minute sneak peek spans much of the King of Pop's (played by Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson) career, from his humble beginnings in a family band to becoming one of the best-selling musical acts of all time.

Michael is set to moonwalk its way into theaters on April 24.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1, 2026)

Twenty years later, the devil is still in the details. Later this spring, The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes to theaters, ushering fans back into the world of high fashion headlined by Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt.

The sequel follows Hathaway's Emily Charlton, a former assistant to fashion magazine magnate Miranda Priestly (Streep), who has risen through the ranks to reach the executive suite herself. After years out of her life, Miranda must learn to work alongside her former subordinate as a decline in print puts her empire on the brink of collapse.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will kick off Disney's summer blockbuster season, hitting theaters on May 1.

Masters of the Universe (June 5, 2026)

It's about time to pull out the Freddy Mercury and get your action figures at the ready, because He-Man is back! Master of the Universe, the latest live-action adaptation of the beloved 1980s He-Man cartoon, is set for release on June 5.

Following a young man from the real world named Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), the upcoming film tells the epic tale of a fated hero brought back to his fantastical home realm to take on the evil forces of the terrifying Skeletor (Jared Leto).

As part of the Super Bowl weekend, Masters of the Universe offered fans another glimpse of the upcoming film, hitting the web mere weeks after its debut trailer came online