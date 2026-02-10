Avengers: Doomsday Fake Poster Used In Official Presentation

A fake Avengers: Doomsday poster is making the rounds after appearing in a recent merch presentation. Marvel Studios' upcoming Multiverse-faring mega-movie is set to be the entertainment event of the year. As such, fans have been ravenous for any piece of information on the super-powered adventure that they can get. Marvel debuted four trailers for the film, along with its first poster, in December, but since then, things have been relatively quiet.

Toy producer Hasbro raised eyebrows with what appears to be a fake Avengers: Doomsday poster included in its most recent quarterly earnings presentation. Avengers: Doomsday might have 4 trailers already, but Disney has yet to reveal an official poster for the movie, leading Hasbro to include this fan-made poster in their presentation.

Hasbro

It centers on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, with the faces of various characters (like Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America) surrounding the masked villain.

While a convincing piece of movie marketing, the poster itself looks entirely fake. It turns out the image is fan-made and has no connection to official Marvel channels.

Hasbro

The poster was used to promote Hasbro's ongoing partnership with the comic book giant, showcasing some of the big-name blockbusters the toy maker will work on throughout 2026.

At this point, the only officially released Avengers: Doomsday poster came with the release of the movie's first teaser trailer. It sports a large Avengers "A" bathed in green light and includes no major Marvel characters whatsoever.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday marks the fifth entry into the MCU's ongoing Avengers franchise. Starring the likes of Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Pedro Pascal, the new film from Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo will see the iconic comic book team forced to ally themselves with heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse in an effort to take down the terrifying Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18.

When Will Avengers: Doomsday Get a New Poster?

It has been almost two months since Avengers: Doomsday kicked off its promotional campaign with its quartet of teaser trailers and cryptic Avengers logo poster. That has not stopped fans from begging for more, though.

With each passing day, the MCU faithful become more frenzied for news on the upcoming Multiversal team-up movie, and more is coming; it is just a matter of when. Some speculated that Marvel Studios would use the Super Bowl Sunday hype for its next marketing push for Avengers: Doomsday. However, the big game came and went, and Marvel was nowhere to be seen.

There is no real telling when the next bit of Doomsday promotion will happen, but there are a few places where it could make sense.

The first of these potential perfect moments comes in April with the annual CinemaCon convention. This Las Vegas-based event is primarily for distributors and studios to highlight the best of what is coming over the next few years in Hollywood, but it often yields a few notable morsels of news from some of the year's biggest blockbuster titles.

While a new trailer seems unlikely for CinemaCon (at least, one that would be released publicly), another poster coming out of the event would not be surprising.

If CinemaCon is not the place, then late May will surely bring more Doomsday updates. On May 22, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters. It would be smart for Disney to pair this forthcoming Star Wars flick with another look at Avengers, seeing as both tentpoles fall under the same corporate umbrella.