Ahsoka Season 2 Photos Unveil Major Redesigns for 2 Main Characters

A couple of major supporting characters from Star Wars' Ahsoka will return for Season 2 with much different looks than they previously sported. After three long years away from the small screen, Ahsoka is finally on its way to coming back to Disney+ for its next round of episodes centered on the titular former Jedi. Considering that gap, plenty of changes are expected to be part of the story, including from a visual perspective.

Star Wars has released official photos of Rory McCann's Baylan Skoll and Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger ahead of their appearances in Ahsoka Season 2. In Season 1, Skoll was played by MCU and Punisher star Ray Stevenson. However, after Stevenson’s tragic passing in May 2023, McCann (known for his work in Game of Thrones and Jumanji: The Next Level) signed on to take over the role for Star Wars and Lucasfilm in Season 2.

Lucasfilm

Meanwhile, Eman Esfandi embraced the fan-favorite hero Ezra Bridger for his long-awaited live-action debut. Bridger was one of the leading heroes in all four seasons of the animated Star Wars Rebels show and made his first appearance since that series in Ahsoka.

Lucasfilm

McCann will use a look similar to the one Stevenson did for his first episodes of work as Baylan Skoll. However, the biggest change will be his dark brown beard, after Stevenson’s haircut and facial hair were white in Season 1. His robes will also be much more tattered and worn down, which is sure to be addressed in Season 2.

Lucasfilm

As for Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger, he will be back for Season 2 with his most clean-cut look since his Rebels days. He will have a slightly shorter haircut and a completely clean-shaven face, changing things up from the thick mustache/goatee combo he sported in Season 1.

Lucasfilm

While story details for both characters remain under wraps, these looks will help catch fans up on their experiences in the undisclosed time gap between Season 1 and Season 2. As of last season, Baylan Skoll is still stuck on the distant planet Peridea, while Bridger is now back in his home world amist his old friends.

Ahsoka Season 2 will continue the solo story for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano on Disney+. Also starring Eman Esfandi, Hayden Christensen, Rory McCann, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the show will pick up with Ahsoka stranded on a distant world while her teammates work to get her back, all while facing new and unexpected dangers. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026, but it does not have an official release date.

Other Possible Design Changes in Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Considering how long it has been since Ahsoka last hit the small screen, fans expect to see some major changes from many of its characters. McCann and Esfandi will only be the tip of the iceberg on that front, as the three-year gap in releases is sure to have a major effect on where the story picks up.

Winstead teased plenty of action for her Hera Syndulla in Season 2, meaning fans should see some impressive flying and fighting from this former Clone Wars pilot. She may get a new outfit and/or title with the Rebellion in her comeback to the Star Wars universe, which would accompany the aforementioned bigger role she is expected to play in the story overall.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo may also get a similar update, especially considering the major change in her journey in Season 1 after fans last saw her in Rebels. As she continues building her skills as a Jedi and refocuses her efforts to go after Grand Admiral Thrawn, the already colorful heroine should garner plenty of attention during her next moves in this battle after already cutting her hair in Season 1.

For the time being, fans continue to wait for new images and footage from Ahsoka Season 2, which still does not have an official timeframe for release on Disney+. Once that date comes, however, the floodgates may open on imagery for this show, which could offer plenty of hints towards where this season will go.