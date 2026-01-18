6 Big Sci-Fi TV Shows Releasing In 2026 Before Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars fans will be treated to Ahsoka Season 2 in 2026, and the show will undoubtedly be one of the biggest sci-fi releases of the year. However, it will not be the first sci-fi series to be released in the 2026 calendar year, as quite a few other big titles are set to premiere earlier than Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Season 2 does not have a specific release date yet, but it is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in the second half of 2026. For reference, Season 1 premiered in August 2023, so it would not be a surprise if Season 2 followed suit and was released around the same time in 2026.

It is worth noting that Star Wars will also be releasing its first feature film since 2019 in May 2026, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, making it even more likely that Ahsoka will not debut until sometime in late summer. Most likely, Disney and Lucasfilm won't want to release two major projects set within the galaxy far, far away too closely to one another. If that is the case, then fans have a few general sci-fi shows to look forward to in the first half of 2026.

All 6 Major Sci-Fi Series Releasing in the First Half of 2026

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1 premiered on January 15, 2026, making it the first major sci-fi release of the year, and will drop new episodes weekly until March 12. For a long time, the Star Trek movie series directly competed with the galaxy far, far away, but in more recent years, the latter has most definitely remained in first place in terms of popularity.

Starfleet Academy is a Paramount+ series that will follow the first new class of Starfleet cadets in over a century. The show will explore those cadets as they train to be officers, as well as the challenges they will face along the way.

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios' first 2026 release will come in the form of a Disney+ series titled Wonder Man, and it will be unlike anything the studio has ever done in the past. Releasing on January 27, 2026, Wonder Man will follow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, who is a struggling actor trying to revamp his career by being cast as Wonder Man.

The only catch is that Simon himself acquires Wonder Man's superpowers, fully integrating him into the MCU. Wonder Man is partially set to be a satirical series that pokes fun at the entertainment industry (specifically Marvel Studios), while also providing a character-driven narrative.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Apple TV+

On February 27, 2026, Apple TV+ subscribers will get the chance to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. The first installment of the show premiered in 2023 and was set after the events of the 2014 Godzilla film.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tells the story of a group called the Monarchs as they monitor dangerous and massive creatures called Titans, such as Godzilla.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 only premiered in March 2025, but the show is already returning in 2026 on March 4, 2026. A one-year turnaround for any TV show in the 2020s is nearly unheard of, but the fact that it is happening in a major Disney and Marvel Studios production is even more impressive.

A few details have been revealed about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but perhaps the most notable is that it will include Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Previously, Ritter portrayed Jones in Netflix's Marvel universe, meaning that she is joining actors like Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (the Punisher) as Netflix actors who made the jump to the MCU.

Invincible Season 4

Amazon Prime Video

Invincible is one of the most popular superhero and sci-fi TV shows of the 2020s, and fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth installment to drop on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming season does not have a specific release date, but Amazon has let fans know that it will be coming sometime in March.

In Invincible Season 4, fans can expect Invincible to join the Coalition of Planets in defeating the Empire of Viltrum.

Spider-Noir

Sony Pictures Television

Led by Nicholas Cage, MGM+'s Spider-Noir will be swinging into fans' homes sometime in early 2026. The upcoming title does not have a specific release date or even a release month, but it is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of the year.

Cage's Spider-Noir was first introduced in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, but Prime Video's Spider-Noir series will be live-action. It will exclusively focus on Spider-Noir, highlighting the differences between that version of the web-slinger and the Spider-Man that fans know and love.