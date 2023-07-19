Ryan Gosling Admits He Copied BTS Jimin's Outfit In Barbie Movie

Ryan Gosling has admitted he copied one of his Barbie looks from BTS member Jimin.

Gosling is about to take the world by storm with his performance as the iconic Mattel doll Ken, appearing alongside Margot Robbie who will bring to life the titular Barbie.

Gosling's performance in the Greta Gerwig comedy has been called "scene steal[ing]" and Oscar-worthy by early reviews, with his character - and the movie as a whole - being elevated to a level of virality rarely seen in Hollywood.

This Ken-ergy has bled into the press tour for the film, where Gosling has been handing out membership cards to his exclusive club of Ken compatriots.

Ken Copied BTS in Barbie

A new video promoting the upcoming Barbie film revealed that Ryan Gosling's Ken copied BTS member Jimin on one of his Ken looks.

In the video, Gosling admitted he "noticed that [Jimin's] 'Permission to Dance' outfit," a black-and-white leather fringe jacket, was exactly the same as a "Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie:"

"Hi Jimin, it's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your 'Permission to Dance' outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie 'Barbie,' and I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best."

Gosling then offered the K-pop star Ken's guitar from the film as a part of an "unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession:"

"And there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. And besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway, so, it'll be much better in your hands."

The Power of BTS Behind Barbie

Some may look at this video and think of it as some sort of corporate synergy promoting the upcoming album accompanying the Barbie film, but shockingly enough, BTS is nowhere to be found in that collection of songs.

What is likely happening here is Ryan Gosling and the Barbie team, one, having some fun with its movie, like it has throughout this promotional cycle; and two, possibly employing the power of BTS to help market the movie.

BTS has one of the biggest and most fervent fan bases in the pop music world (known as the BTS Army).

While Barbie was likely going to be fine without the help of the BTS Army, just the mention of one of its members in a video like this will no doubt turn some heads within the fan base.

As for Ryan Gosling Ken-ing all over the Barbie press tour, that is likely to continue as the lines between character and actor start to blur.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 21.