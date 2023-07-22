Barbie 2 Gets Promising Update from Margot Robbie: Will a Sequel Happen?

Margot Robbie shared an interesting update about a potential sequel to Barbie.

Barbie recently received overwhelmingly positive reactions from critics, boosting the anticipation for its opening weekend debut.

Not only that, but the Margot Robbie-led film also earned $22.3 million during its Thursday previews, marking the best record for this year.

Will Barbie Receive a Sequel?

Warner Bros.

Speaking with Time in June, Barbie star Margot Robbie and Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz were asked about a potential sequel.

While Kreiz is intrigued about the possibility of "more Barbie movies," Robbie admitted that "it could go a million different directions:"

“It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Kreiz added by pointing out that the company is "looking to create movies that become cultural events," noting that giving directors and writers "creative freedom" can lead to "real impact:"

“We’re looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta [Gerwig] and Noah [Baumbach] to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

In November 2022, Barbie director Greta Gerwig was asked by Variety if the film is the start of a planned multi-movie franchise. The filmmaker played coy, but she did tease that it would "certainly be exciting" if more movies will be made:

"I can’t answer all these questions! I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, Gerwig responded to rumors about a Barbie sequel and even developing a Ken spin-off film by saying that she was only thinking about releasing the first movie:

"Honestly, I'm just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes."

What Would Be Barbie 2's Story?

Warning - This section contains spoilers for Barbie.

It is understandable that Margot Robbie played coy about the topic of a Barbie sequel being made, considering that talking about it would be premature since the movie had just been released.

Still, given Barbie's early success, it's safe to assume that a sequel could be in the minds of everyone.

If a follow-up to Barbie will eventually be made, then the story could go into "a million different directions" as Robbie pointed out.

At the end of Barbie, Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie ultimately became a human after restoring Barbieland back to normal.

The final scene shows Barbie in the real world alongside Gloria, Sasha, and Sasha's dad in a car, dropping her off for an appointment with her gynecologist.

It's possible that Barbie 2 could further explore the ramifications of Stereotypical Barbie's decision to become human.

Moreover, there's also a chance that other Barbies (and even Kens) from Barbieland could be inspired by Stereotypical Barbie's decision to become human, pushing the spotlight even more in the real world.

Barbie is now playing in theaters worldwide.