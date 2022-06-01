Chris Pratt Shared Tons of Great Advice With New Ms. Marvel Actress

Ms. Marvel will not only introduce a brand new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will also showcase the debut of its lead star, Iman Vellani, who is a passionate fan of the real-world franchise. Vellani's love for the Marvel universe has been apparent from the get-go, with the actress often confessing her love for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Not only that, but her fangirl moment for the MCU has also caught the attention of other cast and crew, such as Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel creator Sana Amanat, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Vellani revealed that Larson was already asking her to meet up two days after being cast as Kamala Khan while also sharing that she looks up to Feige and he knows how "obsessed with him" she is.

Now, it seems that another MCU star has given Vellani some advice about joining the interconnected franchise.

Iman Vellani Receives Advice from MCU Veteran

Ms. Marvel lead star Iman Vellani sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her MCU debut in the upcoming Disney+ series and her fellow stars in the franchise.

Vellani first revealed how her The Marvels co-stars, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, supported her throughout her debut:

“Brie [Larson]’s held my hand throughout this process, Teyonah [Parris] has been so wonderful.”

The MCU newcomer also confirmed that she received great advice from Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt about doing "press and stuff," sharing that the Marvel veteran sent her a "juggernaut of an email with so much advice:"

“He made himself so available for any help I would need in the future, so I shot him an email asking about press and stuff and he sent me this juggernaut of an email with so much advice and what’s gotten him through this.”

Vellani has been an outspoken Iron Man fan, starting even before she was cast as the MCU's Kamala Khan. The Marvel actress even made a short film featuring the Armored Avenger to showcase her love for the character:

“My favorite people on the planet are Robert Downey Jr., Billy Joel and Kevin Feige."

The Ms. Marvel star also revealed an adorable encounter with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on the set of the Disney+ series:

"The day [Feige] came to set, I fully froze. He was trying to talk to me, and I stared at him until he left, and then I went back to my trailer and cried the hardest I’ve ever cried before. That was the most cathartic feeling ever.”

Before being cast as Kamala, THR revealed that Vellani's original plan was to major in integrated media at Ontario College of Art & Design University in Toronto. Despite being on-screen, the up-and-coming actress still has a passion for being behind the camera:

“I got interested in cinematography when I started watching Ingmar Bergman movies and a lot of Agnès Varda. But acting’s working out pretty well so far, so I’ll see where this takes me."

Vellani also pointed out that she still wants to "try a bunch of things" since she still at a young age:

"I want to try a bunch of things, because I’m still young and I don’t really know what I’m good at. I want to be involved in work I’m proud of and has a good message, and that Hollywood hasn’t really seen before.”

Will Chris Pratt's Star-Lord Appear in The Marvels?

Whenever a new Marvel star joins the MCU, the veterans of the franchise have welcomed them with open arms either on social media or in real life. This further cements the bond between the different MCU actors and actresses, thus creating a smooth transition when an eventual crossover happens.

It's safe to say that Iman Vellani is getting all the support that she needs for her new Marvel endeavor, and this should serve as an added boost for the young actress' future in the franchise.

It is unknown if the friendship between Vellani and Chris Pratt started during a random encounter, but the close bond between the pair could indicate that the latter is potentially involved with The Marvels.

Pratt's MCU future after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still unknown, but a return in The Marvels is plausible, especially considering its cosmic nature. The Direct previously reported that The Marvels will feature other Avengers, thus adding more evidence that Pratt's Peter Quill could eventually appear in the Captain Marvel sequel.

Meanwhile, Vellani's interest in doing work behind the scenes could serve as a sign of things to come for the actress in her MCU future. The MCU newcomer could follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth as producers of Black Widow and Thor: Love and Thunder respectively.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8.