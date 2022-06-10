Marvel Reveals First Merch With John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic (Photo)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out for over a month now, and most of the Marvel fanbase has likely experienced the insane journey that the titular hero went through alongside newcomer America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. As great as both of them were, there was another element of the film which garnered some of the biggest reactions: the surprise appearance from John Krasinski's Richard Reeds, also known as Mr. Fantastic.

As Doctor Strange is detained on Earth-838, he is taken to see the Illuminati—a secret group comprised of some of the most powerful people in that universe. Among them, alongside Professor X and Black Bolt, Krasinski's family man stood tall as he was ready to reprimand Benedict Cumberbatch's prime MCU hero for his potential actions.

It was exciting for many fans, a feeling that likely rubbed off on those who didn't even know who the man was. Sadly, the character didn't make it out of the movie thanks to Elizabeth Olsen's shenanigans.

Just because he died, however, doesn't mean fans can't celebrate his memory in this Multiversal romp. Thanks to some new official t-shirts, it's possible to do just that.

The Illuminati and Mr. Fantastic on a Shirt

Thanks to Redwolf, some new t-shirts for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been revealed. Among the various merchandise are the titular Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and even the Illuminati—including John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic.

The group is showcased side-by-side with their silhouettes, all of which are identifiable as, from left to right, Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel, Captain Carter, Baron Mordo, Charles Xavier, Mister Fantastic, and Black Bolt:

Marvel

One of the most praised members of the bunch was Krasinski's Reed Richards, who sadly became spaghetti only a few minutes after audiences met him.

Marvel

Of course, it was none other than Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch who served up the Mr. Fantastic spaghetti dish.

Marvel

One of the more interesting designs of the bunch is a recreation of the stone carving on Wundagore Mountain, which depicted the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel

Last up is a graphic that reads "Other Me" with the various Variants of Doctor Strange seen within the lettering.

Marvel

Awaiting Mr. Fantastic's Return

To be fair, many probably didn't expect this Variant of Reed Richards to last long. After all, there was a rampaging witch tearing everything down in her path throughout the Multiverse - sadly, that rampage took out every single Illuminati member.

Mr. Fantastic will obviously be making his return at some point in the future, with Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four being on the way at some point in the near future. But will it be Krasinski back in the role, or is someone else going to take over?

Those questions are still waiting for answers, but what's important, is that Richards will be back, and next time he's on-screen, he'll almost certainly have his entire family next to him. Maybe fans will even get a glimpse of his two children, as briefly teased before his spaghettification.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ on June 22.