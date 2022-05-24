Elizabeth Olsen Receives Ultra-Detailed Doctor Strange 2 Hot Toys Figure (Photos)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a dark turn for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in surprising and violent fashion. While the sequel's trailers appeared to feature Wanda Maximoff as one of the protagonists, the film didn't waste any time in showing the character's villainous intentions, which are all driven by her obsession with bringing back her children, Tommy and Billy.

In the film, Wanda went on a killing spree, killing every Illuminati member aside from Baron Mordo of Earth-838 and destroying Kamar-Taj before that. Multiverse of Madness head scribe Michael Waldron explained Wanda's heel turn, describing it as an "accelerated descent into madness," but it's earned due to the character's possession of the Darkhold at the end of WandaVision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, to celebrate Wanda's turn to being an antagonist, a new set of collectible figures has emerged online.

Doctor Strange 2 Collectible Highlights Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch

Hot Toys officially unveiled two new collectible figures, showcasing Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first 1/6th scale figure is a regular version of Hot Toys' Scarlet Witch figure:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Toys

The collectible is crafted based on Elizabeth Olesn's likeness as Wanda Maximoff in the Doctor Strange sequel, featuring a "newly developed head sculpt and tiara:"

Hot Toys

The Hot Toys figure also has a "specially applied luminous reflective effect" on the Scarlet Witch's eyes, allowing fans to recreate the character's powers:

Hot Toys

The movie-accurate figure also has "different styles of power-using effects accessories, interchangeable hands with black fingertips and a figure stand:"

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Toys

Here is a full breakdown of the accessories included in Scarlet Witch's Hot Toys figure:

Hot Toys

"After the loss of Vision and a life-changing experience with her two imaginary children in WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff’s grief has triggered her to become the biggest threat in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She’s obsessed with using the potential of the multiverse to find an alternate reality where her twin sons are real and alive, and she’s willing to kill anyone who gets in the way of that goal.Inspired by the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hot Toys is excited to introduce The Scarlet Witch as 1/6th scale collectible figure from the bending universe. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch in movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and tiara with stunning likeness, two styles of front hair sculptures, specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, faithful recreation of costume in scarlet red applied with dramatic weathering effects, highly-detailed accessories such as the Darkhold, different styles of power-using effects accessories, interchangeable hands with black finger tips and a figure stand. Expand your Marvel collection today with the stunning Scarlet Witch figure."

The second Scarlet Witch figure from Hot Toys is a deluxe version. The main difference between this collectible and the regular version are the accessories included.

Hot Toys

This deluxe version includes "Dreamwalking spell effect accessories, candle diorama accessories, and a round-shaped display stand with magic spell graphic card:"

ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Toys

Here is a full breakdown of the deluxe version of Hot Toys' Scarlet Witch collectible figure:

Hot Toys

"Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, reveals to Doctor Strange how her children exist in every other Universe and her intention to possess the multiverse-travelling power so she can be in a reality where she can finally attain her longing desire. She then uses the Darkhold to dreamwalk and hijack the consciousness of an alternate version of herself in another universe. Continuing on the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collection, Hot Toys is excited to present today, the Deluxe version 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Scarlet Witch featuring amazing accessories for the Dreamwalking spell. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch in movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and tiara with stunning likeness, two styles of front hair sculptures, specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, faithful recreation of costume in scarlet red applied with dramatic weathering effects, highly-detailed accessories such as the Darkhold, different styles of power-using effects accessories, and interchangeable hands with black finger tips. In addition, the deluxe version will exclusively include Dreamwalking spell effect accessories, candle diorama accessories, and a round-shaped display stand with magic spell graphic card to recreate the scene when The Scarlet Witch casts the forbidden spell. The Scarlet Witch figure is now trespassing to your Marvel collection!"

Marvel Celebrates the MCU's Scarlet Witch

Hot Toys is best known for creating movie-accurate figures for the MCU, and it seems that the toy company nailed another one in their collection due to the arrival of this Scarlet Witch collectible. Based on what's been revealed, toy collectors everywhere will be given the chance to recreate iconic scenes from the Doctor Strange sequel, mainly due to the jam-packed accessories included in both versions.

Elizabeth Olsen had a memorable performance in Multiverse of Madness, but her future as Wanda Maximoff is still unknown due to the film's ending. Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron even mentioned that Wanda's fate after the movie is unclear, saying that her passing is "up for interpretation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, given the popularity of the Scarlet Witch character, there's a strong chance that Marvel Studios will have plans to bring back the MCU anti-hero one way or another. In a previous interview, Olsen did tease her Marvel future, sharing that she wants to portray an "older wiser" Scarlet Witch down the line if given the chance.

For now, fans can look back at the Scarlet Witch's intriguing MCU journey by grabbing this movie-accurate collectible from Hot Toys.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters worldwide.