Marvel Announces New Elizabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch Figure Amid Return Speculation

A new Marvel Legends figure of the Scarlet Witch has been shown, based on the character’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange was forced to protect America Chavez from the fearsome power of the Scarlet Witch.

Fresh off of her appearance in WandaVision, Maximoff was bitter and lonely and turned to the malevolent power of the Darkhold in an attempt to bring her family back to her.

Seemingly perishing at the end of Multiverse of Madness, the door was left ajar for future appearances of Elizabeth Olsen as the character. This is something that most believe Marvel will definitely capitalize on.

Hasbro Reveals New Wanda Maximoff Figure

The official Marvel site unveiled a new Scarlet Witch Marvel Legends action figure from Hasbro.

The figure is based on her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and includes details relevant to the character’s look in the film.

The six-inch scale figure reuses a lot of sculpting work from the previous Wanda figure which was released in 2021.

Hasbro

However, the figure’s head sculpt is entirely new and utilizes Hasbro’s proprietary Photo Real face printing technology, which is standard on all of the company’s six-inch scale figure lines.

Hasbro

She also comes packed with a Darkhold accessory plus attachable chaos magic effects for her hands.

Hasbro

The figure is fully articulated, able to be posed threatening America Chavez or wiping out the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj. Her fingers are even blackened to simulate the impact which reading the Darkhold has had

Hasbro

This Marvel Legends offering will be available exclusively at Target.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, many fans firmly believe that Wanda’s return is just around the corner, with room for the character to potentially crop up in Agatha: Coven of Chaos or an Avengers movie.

Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, but Elizabeth Olsen herself seems to agree that she’ll be reprising the role at some point. This is something that the actress has spoken about on more than one recent occasion.

How Will Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Return?

It seems quite logical that Wanda Maximoff will go on to make more MCU appearances. After all, she’s one of the most powerful characters that Marvel Studios has introduced thus far.

With Kang’s wrath on the horizon in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the heroes are going to need all the help they can get, even if it means turning to an individual who has acted against them in the past as Wanda has.

The Scarlet Witch is most assuredly a fan-favorite, so not only will she very likely come back to the MCU, but the above Marvel Legends figure looks to be a fine addition to any Marvel fan’s collection.