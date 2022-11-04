Disney+’s Daredevil Reboot Gets Exciting Official Working Title

Charlie Cox's Daredevil reboot has received a new working title that could be hinting at where the Disney+ series is headed.

Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige surprised the world when he announced that Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series, would be arriving on Disney+ in 2024. Fans have long desired for the character's show to continue in some form—and it's finally happening.

However, most recently, Matt Murdock showed up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, sporting his brand new yellow and red suit. This not only marked the hero's proper debut in the MCU, aside from his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, but it was also the first time the vigilante has been seen outside of New York City.

It was an exciting change of pace for the character, much like Peter Parker's international school trip across Europe in Far From Home.

Now, Born Again's working title has been revealed, and it looks like fans might be seeing more of Matt Murdock outside of the confines of New York City.

Daredevil Gets a New Working Title

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus is reporting that the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series has officially received a working title and LLC.

For those who are unaware, an LLC, or Limited Liability Company, are legal entities that hold the liability of production to a single container. This basically protects investors and filmmakers while adding tax benefits, credibility, and most importantly, getting people involved paid.

As for a working title, this is a codename the production will use for the project publically in order to minimize how much attention they draw throughout filming.

When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, the production will be filmed under the working title of, "Out the Kitchen". This is almost certainly in reference to Hell's Kitchen, the location where the blind hero calls home, and may hint that at least part of the story will take place outside of that environment.

The series' LLC will be called Blind Faith Productions, which was first discovered back in March 2022, but its involvement with Daredevil is only just now being confirmed. This label is a natural fit for the Man Without Fear given Matt Murdock's blindness and famous catholic faith.

Why Would Daredevil Leave NYC Again?

So, "Out the Kitchen" leaves one burning question: why would Matt Murdock leave his home turf again?

Well, it could be something as simple as covering a case for a big client, much like his reasoning in She-Hulk. In fact, maybe he's even going back to Los Angeles to visit his new bunk buddy.

But then, there's the theory that the hero will be forced to leave town. A previous rumor indicated how Echo may set up Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to run for Mayor, something that doesn't go too well for the city's superheroes in the comics.

Although, as filming will take place in New York City, it seems at least part of the 18-episode run will take place in familiar territory for Daredevil.

Sadly, the show is still over a year away. Though, with production set to begin early next year - which Charlie Cox is already in fight training for - new details will hopefully start hitting the web sooner rather than later.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming worldwide and Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ in 2024.