Spider-Man 4: New Update Casts Doubt on Kingpin Appearance

A new Spider-Man: Freshman Year rumor may have revealed that Kingpin will appear in the MCU animated series, but this update appears to cast doubt on the Daredevil villain's appearance in Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man's next big-screen adventure - rumored to take off in Phase 5 - is set to address the clean slate that Tom Holland's titular hero experienced at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A past rumor revealed that Spider-Man 4 could now revolve around a street-level storyline featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

The movie's grounded storyline could hint that more street-level characters would appear, such as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. The actor previously expressed his desire to take on Spider-Man in a future MCU project, admitting that it "would be really really fun" to see it happen.

Now, it seems that the dream clash between Spider-Man and Kingpin on the big screen will likely have to wait for a while.

New Rumor Hints at Kingpin No-Show in Spider-Man 4

The Direct

The Cosmic Circus shared new details about Daredevil's role and Kingpin's inclusion in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series on Disney+.

The outlet first unveiled that Daredevil will have his "hallway scene" in the show that is reminiscent of his incredible fight scene from the Netflix series. The Marvel hero will reportedly use his billy clubs and cables to take on a group of bad guys.

The Cosmic Circus then pointed out that Daredevil and Spider-Man will team up to take on Kingpin in the series, with Vincent D'Onofrio returning to voice his Marvel character. Although the outlet classified this as a rumor, The Cosmic Circus explained that it would make sense for Kingpin to be included due to Daredevil's appearance.

Given that Daredevil and Spider-Man team-up is already rumored to happen in Spider-Man 4, it's possible that the two heroes will go up against a different villain instead of Kingpin, considering that it may seem redundant to have two similar stories in animated and live-action.

Moreover, Spider-Man 4 is also rumored to release in July 2024, which appears to be around the same release timeframe as Spider-Man: Freshman Year. As a result, a Daredevil and Spider-Man clash against Kingpin would seem unlikely and feel repetitive to some fans.

However, Spider-Man 4's storyline featuring Daredevil is still a rumor at this point so it's not yet certain if Kingpin will appear in Tom Holland's movie or not.

Will Spider-Man Eventually Fight Kingpin in the MCU?

This latest update about Kingpin's potential no-show in Spider-Man 4 might be disappointing for some fans, but this doesn't mean that it will not eventually happen in live-action in the MCU.

It's possible that the upcoming Spider-Man movie will look to retain the Daredevil and Peter Parker team-up as they battle another street-level villain before eventually taking on Kingpin in a future movie.

If Spider-Man's next trilogy will revolve around the street-level world, Kingpin would be a logical choice for the big bad to cap it all off in Spider-Man 6 with other lower-level heroes such as Echo and Daredevil coming into the mix.

More so, Spider-Man: Freshman Year could be used by Marvel Studios as a testing ground for the eventful clash of Spider-Man and Daredevil versus Kingpin before adapting it to the big screen.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume that, at one point, Spider-Man will be made aware of Kingpin's dirty deeds in New York which would ultimately lead to their much-talked-about battle.

Spider-Man 4 is rumored to release on July 12, 2024.