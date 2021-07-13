The Suicide Squad: Stunning New Footage of Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man & More Revealed

As the release date for the DCEU's newest film, The Suicide Squad, comes ever closer, more and more is revealed about the film. Recent clips have shown off new footage of certain characters, including the ever-popular Harley Quinn and the relatively terse King Shark.

Interviews with the movie's writer and director, James Gunn, also hint at its connections with the larger DCEU. Characters from the film's spinoff series, Peacemaker (which is also written and directed by Gunn) will apparently reappear in the franchise's future. The central character of the show, Peacemaker, is also shaped by the superheroes of the DCEU, notably Batman and Superman.

Gunn has also shared his thoughts on the superhero movie landscape, commenting that he is mostly bored by today's offerings. In contrast, his upcoming film looks quite fresh, especially as more and more of it is unveiled...

HARLEY QUINN AND POLKA-DOT-MAN IN ACTION

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette from RED Digital Cinema's YouTube Channel, writer/director James Gunn, alongside other members of the film's crew, discussed their approach to The Suicide Squad, including its constantly mobile shooting style. The video also revealed never-before-seen footage of certain members of the squad. The screenshots below show the new material from the feature.

David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot-Man looks up at an oncoming wave of water alongside Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. As the pair braces for impact, they see Sylvester Stallone's King Shark and Idris Elba's Bloodsport get swept away.

RED Digital Cinema

Harley Quinn sprints down a hallway, spearing everyone in her path. An explosion of flowers accompanies her rampage, a visualization of the complex emotions bursting forth within her.

RED Digital Cinema

Standing in a heavily-windowed room, the sun shining in, Harley Quinn is surrounded by a whole host of birds, drawing out the character's softer side.

RED Digital Cinema

Standing with his fellow squad members, Polka-Dot-Man shoots out a barrage of polka-dots. Released via a mechanism on his wrist-mounted gauntlet, the polka-dots fly forward and destroy a shack filled with enemies.

RED Digital Cinema

The entire video feature can be seen below.

THE DIFFERENT SIDES OF THE SQUAD

Thanks to this behind-the-scenes video, fans now have some new looks at characters from the film in action. The video does a good job of showing the different sides of Harley Quinn, from her crazed and brutal rampage to her more quiet, kindhearted moments. Polka-Dot-Man is also shown to be a real force to be reckoned with. His powers are no mere joke, destroying an entire building in seconds.

The video itself also emphasizes a few different components of the film itself. Notably, Gunn mentions three key goals, to "keep it alive, keep it visceral, and keep it real," noting how the approach taken to cinematography pulls the audience closer to the characters.

Though the video sheds more light on the characters within the movie and the process of realizing it all, certain pieces of the story are still a secret. Though fans have gotten a glimpse at the imposing Starro, almost nothing is known about the character's role within the film. Additionally, the things contributing to The Suicide Squad's R-rating are also a mystery.

Even so, fans excited to see The Suicide Squad in all its glory will only have to wait a little longer, as the film releases on August 5 in theaters and on HBO Max.