The Suicide Squad: New Image Shows Idris Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker & More In DC Film

The DC Extended Universe is slowly building up to the debut of its only canon 2021 debut. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters and HBO Max in August. With this movie coming on the heels of the widely controversial Suicide Squad from 2016, Gunn is looking to reinvent the team by bringing together returning DCEU stars and new characters alike.

Trailers for the movie have teased a wild adventure with villains like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Idris Elba's Bloodsport leading the way, filled with cursing and gratuitous violence at every turn. While the specific plot is expectedly still a mystery, the stage is set for the DCEU to go fully crazy with these bad guys forced to team up against threats like a giant mutant starfish.

As the movie prepares for release, a new image from it was unveiled, teasing some of the team's core members.

JOHN CENA & IDRIS ELBA ARE SQUAD LEADERS

Fandango, via Twitter, shared a new image from Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad as part of its Summer Movie Preview week.

Fandango

The image features Sylvester Stallone's King Shark, John Cena's Peacemaker, Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher 2, and David Dastmalchian's Polka Dot Man. The five characters are seen in front of crashing waves on a beach.

A wider version of the shot was released on Fandango's website.

Fandango

A TRIP TO THE BEACH FOR THE DC TEAM?

This image likely comes from a scene in the very first trailer that featured four of these characters walking through the trees together, except for Polka Dot man. Bloodsport and Peacemaker were going at each other about Bloodsport's leadership abilities before getting into quite the hypothetical about a specific part of the human male anatomy spread out on the beach.

While it's unclear if this image is showcasing a particular part of this scene, the squad looks perfectly intimidating as they acquaint themselves with their surroundings. This shot also includes Bloodsport and Ratcatcher 2 fully decked out with their facemasks, which should be a sign that some unknown challenger is coming their way.

More images like this are likely to make their way to the public with just over two months remaining until the film's debut. Fans are hoping to learn more plot details along the way, and with James Gunn's open nature on social media, the opportunity is certainly there to learn plenty more about the DCEU's next flick.

The Suicide Squad will release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.