Will Michael Peña Return In Ant-Man 3? Marvel Star Shares Hilarious Response

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is Marvel Studios' first project in 2023, and it has great significance due to Jonathan Majors' confirmed presence as Kang the Conqueror. The upcoming threequel is set to reunite Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne alongside Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, with all of them expected to unite against Kang.

However, given the title of the movie, it's reasonable to assume that a good chunk of the plot will be set in the Quantum Realm. This could mean that Scott's allies from Earth, such as Michael Peña's Luis and other Avengers, could have a minor role or they could not appear altogether.

Now, Peña has responded to the question of whether or not he is included in Quantumania.

Michael Peña Addresses Ant-Man 3 Return Possibilities

Marvel

While promoting Secret Headquarters, Michael Peña sat down with ComicBook to address a potential return as Luis in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

When ComicBook's Brandon Davis asked if he's coming back for more "hero work" in the MCU threequel, Peña playfully dodged the question, pointing out that he doesn't get "why people [still] ask" if he's involved:

Davis: “All this hero and villain talk, I have to ask if you’re coming back for more hero work over there at Quantumania.”

Pena: “Who knows?”

Davis: “Can you say anything?”

Pena: “You can’t. Yeah, of course. I don’t even know why people ask.”

In a separate interview with Looper, the Marvel actor was asked about the highlights of his transition from a superhero sidekick in the Ant-Man films to a full-fledged villain in Secret Headquarters. Peña admitted that "it's definitely different," saying that he's still trying to entertain people "in a different way:"

"It’s interesting because it’s definitely different. You’re still trying to entertain people, but entertain them in a different way. The way he talks to the kids is like if they’re annoying you, and they’re like, “Stop it, stop it” — that vibe, which is a playful kind of anger. I thought of Martin Shkreli. That’s what I thought of. Not necessarily his mannerisms, but the way he comes off. He has a huge button on this self-importance and this complex that you could see. It’s clear as day, and justifications come left and right. That’s the way that I thought this guy would be."

It is unknown if Peña's Luis will return in Quantumania, but previous reports could dim his chances for a comeback.

Ant-Man and the Wasp actor David Dastmalchian confirmed that he won't be appearing as Kurt in the threequel, but he did tease that "they’re making something incredible." Following a slew of accusations of sexual abuse, actor T.I. will also not be reprising his role as Dave in Quantumania.

Meanwhile, Bobby Cannavale revealed that he hasn't heard if he will reprise his role as Paxton in the upcoming MCU flick, noting that " it doesn't look good for Paxton."

Will Michael Peña's Luis Appear in Ant-Man 3?

Despite possible signs that he will not have a presence in Quantumania, Michael Peña's blunt response appears to suggest that he could have a minor role in the threequel. This is due to the fact that the Secret Headquarters villain actor didn't answer the question directly, which is totally different from what David Dastmalchian and Bobby Cannavale revealed in past interviews.

If Peña appears as Luis in Quantumania, it's possible that he could have a presence in the early moments of the movie before the team heads to the Quantum Realm. Luis may end up the one being assigned to guard the controls of the device that will allow Team Ant-Man to travel into the Quantum Realm, serving as the key to getting everyone home when things get awry.

On the other hand, a previous Ant-Man 3 set video revealed Paul Rudd dancing to a musical montage, suggesting that he's having a good time in the streets of San Francisco. Luis could be included in that fun sequence instead, with him serving as a comedy relief before the intense Quantum Realm battles.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.