Ant-Man 3's Major MCU Cameos & Easter Eggs Teased by Lead Star

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is said to feature plenty of Easter eggs and cameos according to Paul Rudd.

The Rudd-led MCU threequel is mere weeks away from hitting theaters, kicking off Phase 5 of the costumed franchise and debuting Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

While some may call the other two Ant-Man films rather small when compared to other Marvel Studios films, Quantumania will be anything but. Director of the film, Peyton Reed said that while in the past the Ant-Man movies have been "fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," the upcoming threequel is more akin to "the big Avengers movie."

And with an Avengers-esque pedigree usually comes Avengers-esque cameos.

Cameos and Easter Eggs in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will feature "some really good" cameos and Easter eggs, according to Paul Rudd.

Speaking with Fandango, the Ant-Man 3 star revealed that his latest film is hiding some secrets:

“For people that are aware, I think… we have some good ones in there. Some really good ones. I’m obviously not going to tell you what they are, but I think the the ones that people find out about or learn about will… it would be a ten."

This is not the first time, these super-powered surprises have been hinted at in relation to the film. Director Peyton Reed recently told Access that “some surprising faces” would be popping up:

“Oh yes, there’s great fun in store for everyone and some surprising faces that may show up in the Quantum Realm. So yes, we’re very excited.”

One of those surprising faces has been speculated to be Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, to which Rudd's co-star (and MCU newcomer) Kathryn Newton said "[she has] no idea" if Steinfeld will show up:

“Wow, I have no idea. But you know, Kate Bishop… Next time, if I see Hailee, I’m gonna be like, ’Can we take a selfie?”

Who Will Cameo in Quantumania?

This is obviously not the first time the creatives behind Quantumania have hyped up the Marvel Studios blockbuster. Even the quote-on-quote 'smaller' Ant-Man movies featured MCU cameos, including Sam Wilson showing up in 2015's Ant-Man.

But who exactly can fans expect in to pop up in the Quantum Realm?

There has been plenty of talk about Quanumania introducing the Fantastic Four to the MCU with the potential for the iconic Marvel team (or at least members thereof) being caught in the Microverse.

However, with news that casting is only just getting started for Marvel's first family, this seems rather unlikely.

The other name (or group of names) that has been circulating is the Young Avengers. Seeing as Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang is a Young Avenger on the comic page, and the myriad of other Young Avengers heroes that have been showing up as of late, this feels like it could happen.

While a Young Avengers setup does not feel like it would happen within the Quantum Realm itself, Quantumania could end with the building blocks for the team being put into place.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.