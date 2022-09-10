D23 Announcements & Schedule | Marvel D23 Predictions | Captain America 4 Logo First Look | Daredevil: Born Again Logo Revealed | Ezra Bridger Actor Announced | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease |

Disney Confirms WandaVision's Jimmy Woo's Next MCU Appearance

By Matt Roembke

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of sidekick characters that grab the hearts of fans every time they are on screen. Few have more appeal than CIA agent, magician, and friend... Jimmy Woo

After his first appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp, Randall Park's character has become a household name for MCU fans everywhere. His role in WandaVision took him from a lovable auxiliary piece to a Hall of Fame role player. 

Now, at D23 Expo, fans know when the MC-Woo will be in full effect again. 

Jimmy Woo Returns in Ant-Man 3

During the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania panel of Marvel Studios segment at D23, it was confirmed that Randall Park will return as James E. Woo in the Ant-Man and The Wasp sequel. 

A trailer was shown at the event exclusively featuring Jonathan Majors as Kang and revealing the plot of the film. 

The same trailer showed Scott Lang having lunch with Woo at the beginning. 

