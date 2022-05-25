Disney+ Improves She-Hulk CGI Quality of New Trailer (Photos)

Following solo projects for the God of Thunder and the new kid from Jersey City, Marvel Studios will revisit its angry green legacy with the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, while MCU fans are certainly excited about the story and comedy behind this new Disney+ series, one specific aspect has the public worried - its CGI work.

Those concerns first arose after the show's first full trailer debuted last week, providing new footage featuring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth as She-Hulk's massive star trio. Even though it teased an exciting story featuring Jennifer Walter's adjustment to being a superhero and her encounters with some super weird Marvel characters, the visual effects work left much to be desired for some.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nearly three months remaining until She-Hulk releases on Disney+, the show still has plenty of post-production work left to complete, which includes the CGI needed for its leading heroes and villains. However, the first signs of improvement on that front have come thanks to the very streaming service that will host She-Hulk's first season.

She-Hulk CGI Improved in Trailer Re-Release

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the show's Disney+ page, but this time, it features improved video quality in comparison to the compressed 1080p version uploaded on YouTube. This showcases a noticeable difference in the CG work done on this series after fans voiced complaints about the trailer's CGI upon its debut.

As She-Hulk looks at her phone, fans can see that her face has more definition in her nose and cheekbones while the lighting gives her skin different shades of green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Studios

The point-of-view shot of Jennifer Walters looking at her phone screen shows significant improvements. The Disney+ version of the trailer allows viewers to see the pores on her face and more contrast between the pupil and the green in her eyes, in addition to her individual hairs.

Marvel Studios

The trailer's final close-up shot gives Maslany's face even more details, once again showing the texture of her forehead, cheeks, chin, and nose. It even makes the reflection in her eyes more clear and adds a pop of color to some of the green in her hair.

Marvel Studios

The thumbnail for the trailer on Disney+ also shows more improvements, with the She-Hulk model having more detail and realism in comparison to the original YouTube version of the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel

Less to Worry About With She-Hulk?

Marvel

By the look of this re-released trailer, Marvel Studios is well on its way to fixing some of the issues that fans had with She-Hulk's iffy CG work. While it wasn't Sonic the Hedgehog-bad, even this new version of the trailer should put fans at ease who are worried about how the MCU's jolly green lawyer will look alongside her Marvel counterparts in-universe.

She-Hulk is a particularly big challenge for Marvel Studios on the visual effects front, as MCU has never had a Disney+ hero in a leading role with this much work required in the visual effects department. And considering some of the complaints seen with other projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel had a tall order with a character like She-Hulk, especially in a six-hour series.

At one point in development, She-Hulk was also intended to be more muscular, though the creative team at Marvel Studios asked for this to be toned down to the dismay of many fans. While the VFX artists likely won't be able to remedy this criticism in time for the show's release, at least fans know that the visuals are up to snuff in comparison to the rest of the MCU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with plenty of work still left to be done, just this small change is promising for those looking forward to Jennifer Walters' MCU debut alongside Mark Ruffalo's veteran Avenger, and it hasn't even touched the actual character yet. The effects work will only continue to improve with so much time still left until the show premieres, allowing for a greater sense of realism with a hero who's almost literally larger than life.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.