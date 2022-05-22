She-Hulk's Disney+ Show Will Reportedly Feature This Weird Marvel Villain

Summer 2022 for Marvel Studios will bring a new round of exciting projects, including some that bring weirder new plot points and characters into the MCU. Amongst those new entries is the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will be the first Hulk-centric project from Marvel Studios since 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tatiana Maslany takes on the leading role.

Parts of She-Hulk will include some clear ties to MCU history, as seen in the recently released trailer, with a reference to Stark Industries as well as a nod to the Abomination's appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, on top of Jennifer Walters' long-awaited MCU debut, the show will also bring some strange new pieces of Marvel Comics history into the streaming sphere as well.

The new She-Hulk trailer gave fans a look at what appears to be Frog-Man, an occasional ally of Spider-Man, with theories even pointing to the character being Daredevil in disguise. Now, a new rumor is teasing yet another weird addition to the show that should bring up even more questions about what the MCU's newest prominent lawyer will tackle in her first solo project.

Another Weird Marvel Villain in She-Hulk

The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill revealed that "a porcupine man" will appear in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series for Marvel Studios on Disney+. There were no other details offered on who will play the role or how he's involved in the story.

Marvel Comics

As the outlet reports, this character is presumably a version of Porcupine, a Marvel villain who was first introduced in Tales to Astonish #48 from 1963 who donned a suit that resembled a porcupine. The suit could shoot a version of porcupine quills or other assorted physical objects or gasses.

Marvel Comics

The two biggest possibilities for the man behind the Porcupine suit are either Alexander Gentry or Roger Gocking, who both went by that moniker in the comics. Marvel legends like Hank Pym and the Fantastic Four have a number of stories that feature Porcupine as an antagonist throughout the years.

She-Hulk In a Prickly Situation?

Marvel Studios has shown that it's not afraid to bring in some wild, comic-accurate characters and storylines into Phase 4, as seen from some of the powers in Eternals and rumors about upcoming characters in future projects. Even She-Hulk itself is proving that it will be something different than anything that's come from the MCU on Disney+ over the past eighteen months.

Porcupine could play a variety of roles in this new streaming series, from being a potential one-off villain to somebody who's constantly a thorn (or quill) in She-Hulk's side throughout the show's nine-episode run. Jennifer Walters' professional life could bring her into contact with any vast number of unique and unexpected Marvel characters, and considering the comedic story coming from She-Hulk, Porcupine seems to fit right into that mold.

This will likely be somebody that doesn't get a ton of attention until the show inches closer to its premiere date, although he does make one wonder who else Marvel Studios has up its sleeve to throw in a Disney+ series. The show's official cast list already confirmed a fourth Phase 4 appearance for Benedict Wong's Wong, and with Porcupine now in the mix, it appears that nothing can be left off the table.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.