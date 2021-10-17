MCU Producer Confirms Eternals' Weird Superpower That the Avengers Lack

It won't be long until Marvel's next big film is out in the world and Eternals is definitely shaping up to be one to watch.

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and will introduce audiences to a new and diverse team of celestial superheroes played by some of Hollywood's finest stars. Eternals marks the MCU debut of A-list actors including Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, and Angelina Jolie who all wield their own unique abilities in the movie.

Eternals is set in a post-Avengers: Endgame world which sees the titular heroes come out of hiding to face a new threat that could end life on Earth. While the Eternals do bear some similarities to Marvel's other major superhero team there are a few differences that set them apart from the Avengers.

Eternals Assemble

Marvel

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore explained to Disney how the team's special Uni-Mind power makes them different from other superhero groups in the MCU.

“What makes them different from other groups we’ve had, including the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, is that they can pool their energy and create something called the Uni-Mind.”

Moore said the Uni-Mind allows the team to "amplify the power of any single Eternal" but that it can only work when the heroes are "in proximity with each other".

“The Uni-Mind is a concept that was borrowed from Jack Kirby’s run in 1976. It allows the Eternals to amplify the power of any single Eternal. However, they all have to be somewhat connected to do so. So, they can’t be on opposite sides of the world and create a Uni-Mind. They have to be in proximity with each other. It is an amplification device, but it does require the power of all the Eternals together.”

The Uni-Mind Explained

Marvel

The Uni-Mind was an important part of the Eternals mythology in Marvel Comics and allowed the group to turn each of their unique abilities into an even greater power. Hints of how the Uni-Mind will be portrayed in the film adaptation can already be seen in trailers for Eternals.

Of course, for the Uni-Mind to happen it requires the team to come together in the first place, and it appears that a large part of the movie will be focused on making this happen.

The Eternals have been in hiding on Earth for centuries and have all built their own lives. While each hero is powerful in their own right, it seems that they'll need to put aside their new lives and step out of the shadows to use the Uni-Mind and stop the new threats on Earth.

Seeing as the Eternals are considered to be some of the strongest beings in the universe, the hierarchy of power in the MCU has been the subject of some speculation. While there's been debate over who would win in a fight between the Avengers and Eternals, it seems like the Uni-Mind is a wild card factor that could give the celestial team the advantage.

Eternals will premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021.