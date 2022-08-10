First Look at 4 New MCU Supervillains Revealed In She-Hulk (Photos)

Marvel Studios is about to bring a smorgasbord of new superheroes and supervillains into play thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, arriving on Disney+ in the next couple of weeks.

Being the first Hulk-centric project for the MCU since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the show will give Tim Roth a chance to bring back the Abomination for his second Phase 4 outing after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On top of that, due to the show's nature as a half-hour legal comedy, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters will have her hands full with plenty of other newcomers as well.

Most of the attention right now is turned to Charlie Cox's long-awaited return as Daredevil, which was just shown in full during the show's promotional run, although that's far from the only interesting character the show will deliver. Rumors had pointed to Marvel Studios including some unique characters from Marvel's vast comic history, even mentioning the likes of characters, such as Porcupine, being featured in She-Hulk.

Now, those rumors seem to be confirmed even further thanks to new official footage from the show that put a new group of supervillains on display.

New Marvel Supervillains Starring in She-Hulk

A new TV spot for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law provided a look at four new supervillains that will play a role in the series.

These villains all gather around Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his human form, as he leads what appears to be a support group for reformed supervillains. While he's confirmed to transform into the Abomination at other points during the show, he remains calm in this group as he says, "That is not how we work through our issues."

Also seen in the shot are four other previously unseen supervillains from Marvel Comics.

El Aguila is seen in quite a fancy maurader-style outfit, paying a sort of homage to 20th century vigilante Zorro the way he does in the comics. The character is a recurring adversary of both Luke Cage and Danny Rand, having first appeared in Power Man and Iron Fist #58 (Aug. 1979) and being known as one of Marvel Comics' lesser known mutants.

Starting off as a Daredevil antagonist in Daredevil #78-79 (July–August 1971), Man-Bull was turned into a humanoid bull as a result of an experimental serum, giving him immense strength, endurance, and speed. He's only made a handful of appearances in the comics during the 21st century, his last one coming in Punisher War Journal #13-15 (January - March 2008).

The spot also puts Porcupine into the spotlight after rumors pointed to the character appearing in some form during She-Hulk in May 2022. He created a porcupine-inspired battle suit after being a weapons designer for the U.S. Army, having started his run in the comics in Tales to Astonish #48 (July 1963) as he used the suit to gain immense wealth.

Having only made a couple of comic appearances after debuting in The Punisher Vol. 2, #22 (August 1989), Saracen is known as a globe-trottting mercenary that hijacks ships and airplanes which led to his branding as a terrorist. He's largely associated as a Punisher antagonist, having encountered Frank Castle on multiple occasions while engaged in the same jobs as mercenaries.

The full spot can be seen below:

She-Hulk Dives Deep Into Comic Lore

With more than 35 movies and Disney+ shows making up the MCU at this point in 2022, Marvel Studios has the chance to explore more obscure and unknown comic characters than ever before. And with She-Hulk being developed as a half-hour legal comedy-style TV show, some of these characters get to make their first live-action appearance in this one-of-a-kind streaming entry or the MCU.

Part of the plot will likely include a "case-of-the-week" kind of storyline as Jennifer Walters works through her daily life as a lawyer, even as she adjusts to her new life being a superhero. It's clear that her new powers won't be easy to deal with thanks to her landing in Emil Blonksy's support group, although it's still unknown how that will play in with her representing him in some sort of undisclosed legal battle.

Regardless of the details, She-Hulk will seemingly open the flood gates for heroes and villains to make their MCU debuts, even with other major names like Daredevil already in the mix. As the series makes its nine-episode run, fans will be on the lookout for more of these heroes and supervillains, with Jen likely having to encounter them in her legal and physical battles.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.