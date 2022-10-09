She-Hulk Finale: Video Reveals Scenes That'll Appear In Last Episode

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has now aired eight of its nine episodes, so Tatiana Maslany’s first MCU outing is almost done. Over the past few weeks, there’s been the re-introduction of Abomination, a run-in with the Wreckers, a sleazy Mr. Immortal, Intelligencia popping up, and more.

Of course, most recently, the series saw the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. The pair of Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock were great together, and, as one might expect, the demand for more of Cox's Marvel hero is intensifying by the day.

But what’s left for viewers in the finale?

For one, Bruce Banner is still due to return to Earth at some point—and there are more than a few loose threads regarding the acquisition of Jen’s potent blood. Well, fans have taken look at all the footage from promotional material audiences have yet to see in order to surmise what the show might be bringing for its finale.

What Scenes Are Left Over From Promos?

Thanks to Reddit user u/KostisPat257, all of the footage from various promotional material for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that hasn't aired yet has been compiled into one handy video.

So what are the scenes in question?

First, there's Jen plopping on her bed; completely understandable, given how Episode 8 ended.

Marvel

Speaking of how the last episode ended, it seems that its garnered some unwanted attention from the press, as audiences can see a large swath of camera crew posted outside Jen's window.

Marvel

It seems that Emil Blonsky breaks his parole at some point, as he's definitely not supposed to be in his Abomination form—perhaps his inhibitor malfunction back in Episode 7 wasn't an accident after all.

Marvel

Many people have guessed that this will look at Tatiana Maslany's hulking hero will be the final shot or scene of the series. She does pull off that fantastic-looking purple suit, doesn't she?

Marvel

There are also two missing shots, not included in the Reddit post, from the brief teaser for the series that debuted back on Disney+ Day 2021. The first is a shot of Jen's suit from behind, coming across as a reveal shot of sorts. There's a good chance this sequence never made it into the show at all.

Marvel

Then finally, there's the brief oddball, spoof-esque clip with Jen and Bruce addressing the camera as if in an old commercial.

Marvel

The entire video from Reddit can be viewed below.

Will Bruce Finally Return to Earth?

The biggest expectation from viewers going into the final episode of She-Hulk is undoubtedly Mark Ruffalo's return.

It's been previously revealed, thanks to actor Tim Roth (and other set photos), that Ruffalo has filmed scenes with Abomination for the show. Assuming those weren't cut, it's probably safe to think they'll show up at some point in the finale.

But what will Bruce Banner's role be? Will he be standing side-by-side with She-Hulk as she takes on HulkKing and his plot, or might the former Avenger only show up towards the end of the episode to tease what his mysterious journey was all about? Maybe he'll even bring a son back with him.

No matter what's going to happen, fingers crossed that it'll truly be one to remember. Though, after this last episode, it'll sure be difficult to top.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.