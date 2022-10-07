Disney+ Might’ve Accidentally Spoiled She-Hulk Finale Scene

The most recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the one fans have been waiting for since the show aired: the appearance of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Needless to say, it didn't disappoint either.

By the end of the episode, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen had made his way back to New York City. Still, that didn't keep the series from setting the stage for a big finale. The final scene of the episode featured Jennifer Walters being exposed by the evil Intellegiencia, which, understandably, caused her to get a little mad.

She was so mad, in fact, that she basically tore apart the entire gala—nearly hurting some folk in attendance.

Now, thanks to a goof in the audio description for Episode 8, a potentially deleted scene may have been revealed that could have seen Jen behind bars.

She-Hulk Finale Scene Revealed?

Marvel Studios

Thanks to Reddit user LTheLetter, a mistake in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8's audio description revealed a scene that was potentially cut from the most recent installment and potentially moved to the show's finale.

The description reads as follows, suggesting a sequence involving an imprisoned Jennifer Walters will be present in the series:

"In a mug shot, She-Hulk holds up a board reading: Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk DODC."

Instead of an illustrated picture featuring Jen and her mugshot, a photo of Charlie Cox's Daredevil doing the walk of shame is seen instead.

Marvel Studios

What Will Happen In She-Hulk's Finale?

Based on how the episode ended, it's no surprise that at one point, audiences may have seen the classic hero mugshot.

There's also the chance, however, that this supposed scene was never a full one from the episode to begin with. It could have simply been an animated frame like the rest of the credits—one cut in favor of including a fun Daredevil bit.

But might audiences still see some version of this in the finale? Sure, but it's also likely that the entire kerfuffle will be skipped, and the story will pick up after Jen has dealt with the aftermath of the gala offscreen.

Either way, she certainly has some stuff to work through and terrible Intellgencia folk to bring down when the finale arrives next week.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.