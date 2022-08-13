Star Wars Announces Historic Theatrical Re-Release for Disney+ Spin-off

Star Wars Re-Releases Rogue One Ahead of Andor's Premiere

Fandango officially revealed that Lucasfilm will re-release Star Wars: Rogue One in select theaters on Friday, August 26. The prequel movie's re-release is also confirmed to include an exclusive look at the upcoming Andor prequel series ahead of the show's September release on Disney+.

Rogue One's return to theaters marks the first time that Disney is re-releasing a movie to promote an upcoming Disney+ series.

Alongside the reveal, a new poster for Rogue One was unveiled:

Star Wars

In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

