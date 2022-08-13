JOKER 2 First Teaser | Batgirl Movie Cancelled | Avengers 5 Director Announced | Fantastic Four Movie Details | Spider-Man: Freshman Year Canon Debunked | Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole |

Star Wars Announces Historic Theatrical Re-Release for Disney+ Spin-off

Star Wars movie posters
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

Star Wars Re-Releases Rogue One Ahead of Andor's Premiere 

Fandango officially revealed that Lucasfilm will re-release Star Wars: Rogue One in select theaters on Friday, August 26. The prequel movie's re-release is also confirmed to include an exclusive look at the upcoming Andor prequel series ahead of the show's September release on Disney+. 

Rogue One's return to theaters marks the first time that Disney is re-releasing a movie to promote an upcoming Disney+ series. 

Alongside the reveal, a new poster for Rogue One was unveiled: 

Rogue One poster
Star Wars

In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

