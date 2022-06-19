Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals New LEGO Cad Bane Set

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is something of a hidden gem in the world of Star Wars animated programs. It's not held in the same high regard as The Clone Wars and Rebels are, but the Disney+ series does have a large contingent of die-hard fans. Following a squad of genetically enhanced clones who find themselves on the run from the newly-formed Empire, the series has handled character work and emotional beats with precision.

The Bad Batch, being a sort of sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has had a few cameo appearances from the latter show. Captain Rex, Gregor and Cad Bane have all dropped by. Bane was actually the recipient of a multi-episode arc as the fearsome bounty hunter kidnaps Omega, leaving the rest of the Batchers to rescue her.

LEGO has been producing ships, items and playsets based on the Star Wars galaxy for over two decades and their line of products just keeps on expanding.

Cad Bane's Ship Lands in LEGO Form

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

LEGO (via Brick Fanatics) unveiled a brand new vehicle in their ultra-popular line of Star Wars brink building sets. Cad Bane's ship, The Justifier was seen in The Bad Batch season one episode, "Reunion." Also shown was the Republic AT-TE walker from The Clone Wars series and other related Star Wars media. Check everything out below:

The Justifier features several minifigures, including Omega and Bane's droid TODO 360.

LEGO

Also included in the set is a minifigure of The Book of Boba Fett star Fennec Shand.

LEGO

Easily recreate exciting scenes from the show with this set and its included minifigures.

LEGO

The new LEGO AT-TE Walker vehicle features several Clone Troopers and B1 Battle Droids in Minifugure form.

LEGO

The walker includes a rotating cannon turret for wiping out those pesky Battle Droids.

LEGO

The model also includes Obi-Wan Kenobi's most trusted Clone Trooper (Until Order 66, that is!) Commander Cody.

LEGO

Build The Star Wars Galaxy, Brick-By-Brick

With tons upon tons of LEGO Star Wars sets to choose from, fans are not likely to be at a loss when it comes to owning their favorite character or ship in the brick-built format.

The Star Wars license has become so popular for LEGO that several LEGO Star Wars video games have been produced over the years. The games tend to stay true to the actual line of products and encourage creativity and collaboration within their gameplay mechanics.

LEGO and Lucasfilm are constantly developing new sets together, ranging from large-scale representations of famous droids like R2-D2 and BB-8, to huge playsets such as the Mos Eisley Cantina.

Naturally, more Star Wars content just gives LEGO more fodder for new models, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for the latest items from the company!