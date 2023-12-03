LEGO Reveals First Look at 2024 Star Wars Sets (Photos)

Fans finally have a first look at two new LEGO Star Wars sets coming in 2024.

Since its debut back in 1999, LEGO Star Wars has quickly become one of the brick-based brand's biggest verticals, allowing collectors to relive their favorite scenes from a galaxy far, far away.

2023 was a banner year for the brand, with some incredible sets from across the canon, but LEGO has shown signs of slowing down as it heads into the new year.

A Peak at LEGO Star Wars' 2024

Thanks to new listings on an international toy retailer, fans have a peek at LEGO Star Wars' 2024 plans.

As revealed by German LEGO seller JP Speilwaren, the first two sets from the beloved brick-based line coming in the new year will be the LEGO Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack (75372) and the LEGO Crimson Firehawk (75384).

The Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack features Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Minifigures, several vehicles, and a buildable Spider Droid.

LEGO

It will come with 215 pieces and is listed as 25.49 EUR (which converts to $27.75 USD).

LEGO

Meanwhile, the Crimson Firehawk set is based on the central ship from the children's Star Wars series Young Jedi Adventures, totaling 136 pieces with a listed retail price of 44.99 EUR ($48.99 USD).

LEGO

The LEGO version also comes with Minifigures for the High Republic Astromech Droid RJ-83, Jedi Initiate Nubs, and pilot Nash Durango.

LEGO

No exact release dates are listed for either of the products, but fans should expect them early in 2024, as they are given an apparent placeholder date of December 31, 2023.

What Else Can Fans Expect from LEGO Star Wars in 2024?

While these two sets are just the first two to come from the toy-making giant in 2024, LEGO Star Wars has plenty in store for the new year to come.

Thanks to Brickset, fans recently got a closer look at what else is in the works at the brick-based brand.

Some highlights of the next 12 months include Grogu's escape alongside Ahmed Best's Kelleran Beq as seen in The Mandalorian, a new buildable model of RD-2D, and a diorama take on the pod-racing sequence from Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Of course, others are coming as well (like a highly-detailed collectors edition of the iconic Driodeka), but the Battle Droid Battle Pack and the LEGO Crimson Firehawk are all but confirmed to be the first to ring in the new year.

Because of this, fans should expect to hit store shelves sometime before the end of January.

LEGO has a packed 2024 (with more than just Star Wars releases on the calendar), and builders will likely want to make room for each one of them.