Star Wars Celebrates High Republic’s Official Chronological Order

Star Wars recently took a moment to clarify a few important details about the timeline of the franchise's High Republic era.

The High Republic publishing initiative took Star Wars fans to a period approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace. Lucasfilm's first foray into territory beyond the Skywalker Saga kicked off with Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi in early 2021, introducing fans to a cast of new characters such as Ava Kriss, Elzar Mann, and Stellan Gios.

There were also deeper looks into pre-existing classic characters such as Yoda, and the more obscure characters, Yarael Poof and Yaddle, the latter of who appeared in Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi.

While most of the books in Phase 1 were released in a rough chronological order, Phase 2 is less in-keeping, with more compilation stories like the comic series The Blade releasing in an unclear timeframe next month.

The High Republic Celebrated With Phase 1 and 2 Reading Guide

Star Wars officially released a reading order for "The High Republic" to give new fans the opportunity to jump in and explore what the golden age of the Jedi has to offer:

If you’re new to The High Republic or looking to fill in some gaps to your collection, StarWars.com has compiled a chronological guide to the tentpole stories told thus far, though The High Republic can also be read in release order or by format. However you choose to enjoy these tales, we’re glad you’re along for the ride. For light and life!

This is an update to the reading order published at the end of Phase 1 in August 2022, and now includes Phase 2's output. Although there were broad mentions on The High Republic Show, an ongoing YouTube series celebrating the era, this is the first time that Star Wars have officially announced a reading guide The full reading order can be found below:

Phase 2: Quest of the Jedi

Quest for the Hidden City by George Mann

Phase 1: Light of the Jedi

Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

For Light and Life!

When Disney took over Lucasfilm in late 2012, later wiping the slate clean for published work by rebooting the franchise and ending the long-running Expanded Universe timeline, many fans were anxious to know exactly what Disney's take on George Lucas' galaxy would be.

It's no secret that the Sequel Trilogy was divisive, but the High Republic has been met with acclaim from fans everywhere and remains one of the best - although underrated - aspects of Disney-era Star Wars.

To start, there were many who thought it wouldn't work, but the high praise and strong reception have proved that Star Wars has plenty to offer in the publishing realm This proved that bringing the focus away from the rise and fall of the Empire and First Order can offer new and exciting ways to understand the galaxy.

Now, with Phase 2 beginning and Phase 3 scheduled for late 2023, it's the perfect time for curious readers to catch up. Certainly, Star Wars have capitalized on this timing and finally released a highly anticipated reading order.

There is also a further expansion of the era with The Acolyte set to take place during its later years and setting the stage for The Phantom Menace. Although it remains to be seen just how closely the Disney+ show will connect to The High Republic, fans can at least hope for a few Easter eggs, just as Rebels was teased in the award-nominated Disney+ show Andor.