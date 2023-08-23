Ahsoka's Sabine Wren Twist Just Insulted Prequels Fans

Sabine Wren made her live-action debut in Episode 1 of Ahsoka, but a plot twist involving her left many prequel trilogy fans upset.

After becoming one of the most beloved Mandalorians in the galaxy far, far away for her role in Star Wars Rebels, Sabine Wren is finally in live-action and is portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Of course, Bordizzo wants to do the character justice since Sabine was such a fan-favorite in Rebels, but she also stated that she wishes to "make the role [her] own."

Even so, now that Ahsoka is finally here, fans are getting to see Bordizzo's performance for themselves, and many have already praised the actress' portrayal.

The Sabine Twist That Upset Prequel Fans

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 & 2 of Ahsoka.

At the end of Episode 1 of Ahsoka, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren was ambushed by two droids that stole the map to find Grand Admiral Thrawn's location.

After Sabine fought off one droid she pursued the other, only to be met by Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, a dark side user with a red lightsaber and Padawan braid.

In possession of Ezra Bridger's green lightsaber, Sabine tried to fight off Shin but was ultimately bested, which resulted in Shin stabbing Sabine through the abdomen with her lightsaber in a shocking plot twist.

However, in Episode 2, Sabine made a full recovery from the injury, which seemed to insult many prequel trilogy fans since she suffered a wound similar to Qui-Gon Jinn's when he fought Darth Maul on Naboo in The Phantom Menace.

Fans will remember that Qui-Gon was ultimately stabbed through the abdomen as well and then tragically died only a few moments later, while Sabine was stabbed in a similar fashion and ended up recovering fairly easily.

Many fans have already expressed their disappointment on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the difference in the two characters' fates since their injuries were so similar, and especially since Qui-Gon was known as a great Jedi that was extremely in tune with the Force.

On the platform, bobreddit889 posted a popular meme of Walter White from Breaking Bad making it seem as though Qui-Gon would be shocked seeing that Sabine survived so easily:

"Qui-Gon watching Sabine get stabbed in the stomach and survive."

playmaker9208 also seemed fairly upset about this scene, asking how Qui-Gon died while Sabine didn't:

"How the hell did Qui-Gon Jinn die from being stabbed by Maul?! And yet Reva and Sabine survive?!?!?!"

trishahendrixx posted a gif of someone looking offended expressing that that was their reaction to "seeing Sabine take a saber to the abdomen and survive:"

"Me, a Qui-Gon Stan, seeing Sabine take a saber to the abdomen and survive…"

While the sequence may be insulting to many Qui-Gon and prequel fans, it is important to point out that Sabine was stabbed in the side of her abdomen whereas Darth Maul's lightsaber went right through the middle of Qui-Gon's stomach.

This could have resulted in Qui-Gon's spine being severed, which would have definitely killed the Jedi Master.

Does Sabine Wren's Survival Make Sense?

Obviously, Sabine Wren is going to play a major role throughout the remaining episodes of Ahsoka, especially since Episode 2 ended with her and Ahsoka going off together to find the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

However, it is always important in any fictional work to always make the story make sense and not rely on plot armor just to keep a character alive and further the story.

Since Sabine was stabbed more through the side than the middle of her abdomen, it does make sense that she was able to make a recovery, especially since she was taken straight to a medical facility and was given proper treatment.

It is also important to note that Ahsoka takes place on the Star Wars timeline somewhere around 11 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) and The Phantom Menace is set in 32 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), so the two events occurred around 43 years apart.

It is entirely possible that, within that time frame, some advancements were made in medical technology that would allow lightsaber wounds to be more easily treated, especially since the Empire is defeated by the time Ahsoka takes place and the New Republic is now in charge.

